News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SMASHMALLOW Showcases Premium Snackable Marshmallows At Sweets & Snacks Expo
Artisanal Marshmallow Brand Showcases Product Line and Introduces Fan Inspired Mocha Chip and Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Flavors at Confectionary Trade Show
All SMASHMALLOW treats are made with 100% organic sugar and simple, natural ingredients making these mallows a better-for-you reinvention of the classic marshmallow with fun bespoke flavors including: Cinnamon Churro, Mint Chocolate Chip, Strawberries & Cream, Root Beer Float, Toasted Coconut Pineapple and the newest additions of Mocha Chip and Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed. Each unique flavor "smash-up" contains only 80 calories per serving and less than 1 gram of fat and are gluten-free friendly.
"Since our launch last summer, we have received a phenomenal response to SMASHMALLOW and are thrilled to showcase the products at this year's show," said Sonoma Brands CEO and Founder Sebastiani. "We are nimble-minded in responding to consumer feedback and are excited to announce our new flavor formulations including Mocha Chip, inspired by our fans' desires for more indulgence and Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed which is bright, balanced, and clean. The new smash-ups complement our existing flavor selections in providing a wow factor and delicious, guilt-free treat that's perfect for any snacking occasion and can bring an elevated twist to classic offerings like summertime S'mores".
Sweets & Snacks Expo will take place May 23-25, 2017 at McCormick Place, which is located at 2301 S. King Dr. Chicago, IL. Attendees are invited to sample the SMASHMALLOW product line at Booth #9022. For more details on the trade show, please visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com for more information about Sonoma Brands, please visit www.sonomabrands.com; for more information aboutSMASHMALLOW, please visit www.smashmallow.com.
###
About SMASHMALLOW
Seeking to revitalize the sleepy sweets category, SMASHMALLOW offers premium 'snackable' marshmallows that offer a blast of wow, a sprinkling of fun and a carnival of yum in every 20-calorie whipped to perfection pouf. SMASHMALLOW is made with 100% organic sugar and simple natural ingredients that deliver a clean-label indulgence perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth. Available in 7 (and counting) flavor smash-ups, SMASHMALLOW is the perfect anytime, anywhere snack. For more information on SMASHMALLOW, please visit www.smashmallow.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse