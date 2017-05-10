Midas Hospitality Presented Marriott's Horizon Award

 
Marriott's Horizon Award presented to Midas Hospitality
Marriott's Horizon Award presented to Midas Hospitality
 
ST. LOUIS - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, was recently presented Marriott's Horizon Award.

The prestigious award recognizes the best of the best in hotel management companies that partner with Marriott.  It is given to companies that embody Marriott's spirit to serve philosophy, focus on associates to create a well-managed and engaged workforce, and provide outstanding customer service.  The award celebrates Marriott franchisees that have demonstrated excellence in their portfolio operations with the reliable development of new properties.

"As one of the top mid-sized Marriott franchisees in the country, we are truly honored to accept this distinguished award," said Midas Hospitality President Rob Willard.  "Our company embodies Marriott International's philosophy – 'Take care of the associate and the associate will take care of the guest' – and we embrace this perspective within our entire organization."

Pictured from left to right are Midas Hospitality's  Senior Director of Development Chris Shinkle; MC Hotel Construction's Project Director Tim Flacke; Midas Hospitality's Managing Member and Co-Founder J.T. Norville; Marriott International's President and CEO Arne Sorenson; Midas Hospitality's President Rob Willard; Marriott International's Group President Dave Grissen; Midas Hospitality's CEO and Co-Founder Dave Robert, and; Marriott International's President Lodging and Owner Franchise Services Liam Brown.

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 30 hotels in 14 states.  The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood.  Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.

