GSF Mortgage Expands Branch in Akron, Ohio

 
 
AKRON, Ohio - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to welcome two new loan originators in the Akron, Ohio branch. James Terrill and Noelle Morovich will both be working under Tim Krichbaum, branch manager.

Terrill has been in the mortgage industry for the past eight years. He has a background in insurance and a passion for sales. He enjoys problem solving and helping his customers obtain out of the box solutions for their mortgage needs. He provides an open line of communication with his customers so the transaction feels smooth and stress free and his customers never feel alone.

Morovich has been in the mortgage industry since 2011. She always makes sure that her clients are informed from start to finish and always has their best interest at heart. Her primary focus is to find the best loan program for her client and ensure the transaction is easy and enjoyable.

"We are pleased to welcome our two newest loan officers to GSF Mortgage Corporation. We look forward to providing great client service locally and nationally," says Branch Manager Tim Krichbaum.

Terrill can be reached at (440) 477-7356 or jterrill@gogsf.com.

Morovich can be reached at (330) 440-1342 or nmorovich@gogsf.com.

GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.

# # #

GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.

Alyssa Schwabe
***@gogsf.com
Source:GSF Mortgage Corp.
Email:***@gogsf.com Email Verified
