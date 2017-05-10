News By Tag
* Seat Cover
* Car
* Buy
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Before we purchase car seat cover, we always have a lot of question,such as
We could purchase car seat cover from Amazon, Walmart, Sears, overstock, Home Dept, Jet, Rakuten, Ebay, Newegg, Groupon, Tanga, Etsy and more.
You can also find the list of products from Google product aslo, brand seat cover website.
That's answer the FAQ in the internet about seat cover below:
where to find seat covers?
1. Online,2. retail store,3. brand seat cover's location.
Online I make a list on the top already.
find walmart, Pepboy near me, you should be easy to find the location.
seat cover's location
"seat cover near me" in Google, You will find some manufacture, go to their location that you can check the material, design and more face to face and don't worry about the picture are so much different than the regular one.
where can I buy seat covers for my car?
There's three type of seat cover can fit your car.
custom fit seat cover.
semi-custom fit seat cover.
universal fit seat cover.
From top to bottom, seat cover will be much hard than the last one to install it. and much cheaper than before. The more you want to save, the more times you have to use in your seat cover in mostly time.
Spills and Grime
No one plans on fumbling a 40 ounce beverage right into their lap while barreling down the freeway, but it happens. As drinks keep getting larger and larger, the potential damage keeps growing and growing. Besides sticky sodas and scalding coffees, on-the-go meals are a car seat's worst nightmare. That overstuffed burrito hanging out of your jaws is like a Sword of Damocles, looming disastrously over your upholstery and threatening a permanent stain with every succulent chomp. Not to mention soiled clothing, tracked-in mud and salty back sweat. Luckily, a snug set of seat covers will bear the brunt of any spillage and grime you can toss at it.
Moisture
Whether you're driving home from an outing at the local pool, a kayaking trip or an endless summer's day of surfing, the moisture in your clothing can lead to serious problems for your upholstery. Moisture is especially problematic for residents of the drizzly Pacific Northwest and other wet zones. Leather's worst enemy is water. When it gets wet, it becomes tacky to the touch - a sign that the leather's natural oils are being washed out. Cloth seating is also prone to damage from moisture. When water seeps into factory-installed fabrics, it can fester and grow into ugly, stinky, disgusting mold. Never fear; our seat covers come in a wide selection of materials with varying degrees of water resistance to protect your interior.
I found the list of questions below is almost same to the top I have mentioned.
where to buy seat covers for car
where to buy seat covers for trucks
where to buy seat covers for your car
where to buy truck seat covers
where to find car seat covers
where to get car seat covers
where to buy seat covers
where to get seat covers
where can I find seat covers for my car
Should I buy airbag-compatible seat cover for my car?
Don't buy the seat cover is better than buy the seat cover none airbag-compatible seat cover, I think nothing is more important than safe when we drive.
what kind of customer must purchase seat cover?
I mean before you sell your used car, put the new seat cover, floor mats on, It will make your car's interior looks so much better.
Protect your car by seat cover, Your car seats face a number of perils, including:
Kids and pets
Kids and pets are always the problem, I can not do too much about them, pee and shit is disaster for the original cloth seat cover.
Pros and Cons with add seat cover to your car.
I have mentioned too much about Pros for adding seat cover to your car,So let's focus on Cons for adding seat cover to your car. There's list of Cons with add seat cover to your car from internet.
1. not safe, none airbag-compatible.
As said on the top, If you purchase the seat cover with airbag-compatible, that won't be the problem.
2. In the car accident, the external car seat cover easy to fire.
Buy the High quality seat cover, that won't be the problem,
3. Toxic smell.
Will be the same answer in the top, if purchase high quality seat cover, that won't be the problem.
4.make car's ugly, every car are made by professional designer, cheap quality seat cover fits to perfect design, it won't looks good.
Every cloth is made by professional design, did every body like them. Even the original seat cover, what do you think how much car manufacture will spend on this seat covers? I purchased the card for 20K~50K. they have to earn 20% after paid tax, advertising fee and more. In china, they even try to save 100 chinese dollar on seat belt. my point is your seat cover quality won't be that good as you think.
For the top 3 Cons to add seat cover for your car.
1. upgrade the cloth seat cover to the leather seat cover.
2. design your car's interior by your own
3. make your car looks new again.
source from: https://beautyurcar.wordpress.com/
Contact
cory cheng
***@fhgroupauto.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse