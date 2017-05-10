Insulated Lunch Bag by Chillax

 
Industry News





CUMMING, Ga. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- This month, Chillax will be launching their new lunchbox. This kitchen container can keep food ice-cold all day long!It makes the perfect bento box for adults, as well as for children. This bag can even hold a smaller bento box set in it!The lunch box container features an adjustable strap, which makes it effortless to carry. Plus, it's a compartment lunch box, so there's space for all of your goodies to fit!You can take this bag when going hiking, fishing, or when hitting the beach. It's perfect for long-distance traveling because it keeps your food at the right temperature. This lunch bag is also great for baby food storage. Baby food and snacks will stay fresh for hours! Just put the bag in the freezer and grab it on your way to the sitter's.Do you need your food or beverages to be even colder? Just throw a few of our non-toxic gel ice cubes in the bag.

Get your premium lunch bag here: www.amazon.com/dp/B06XHZ78RS

Want to order the reusable ice cubes as well? Just visit: www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Lunchbag, Lunchbox, Traveling
Industry:Food
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
