rapidRoster: Roster Management Solution – Support for Ad Hoc Transcripts
rapidRoster's Spring 2017 release includes support for Ad Hoc Transcripts, which are ideal for recording instructor-led training that doesn't have a date or time associated with it.
rapidRoster streamlines the process of tracking attendance and completions associated with Classroom, Instructor-led, and On-The-Job training by replacing outmoded sign-in sheets and roll calls with a simple web-based user interface. Using inexpensive, off-the-shelf proximity scanners, mag stripe readers, or barcode scanners, learners simply scan their badge and rapidRoster does the rest -- Attendance, Duration of Attendance, and Completion are recorded in your Learning Management System (LMS) in real-time.
The Spring 2017 release brings with it a new feature for supporting Ad-Hoc Transcripts. Ad Hoc Transcripts are ideal for recording training that doesn't have a specific date or time associated with it. This could be shoulder-to-
rapidRoster allows you to save up to 40% on LMS Administration time while increasing accuracy by eliminating manual data entry and cumbersome synchronization processes. See a side-by-side comparison of the clicks in rapidRoster vs. a typical LMS at http://www.rapidld.com/
Since rapidRoster is a cloud-based solution, it alleviates the burden of a costly infrastructure and cumbersome IT intervention, leaving the organization more time to focus on their core business. rapidRoster does not require any customization or additional work on an LMS platform – it is truly a plug-&-play solution.
rapidRoster supports the Saba Cloud, Saba Enterprise, and SumTotal learning management platforms, with additional LMS platforms planned to be supported in future releases. For those companies on the Saba Cloud platform, rapidRoster is available for purchase from the Saba Marketplace. Simply drag-and-drop the application tile, enter your contact information, and rapidLD will contact you to finalize the activation.
About rapidLD
rapidLD is a leader in Learning and Talent system consultation and implementation for platforms from vendors such as Saba Software, SumTotal Systems, Cornerstone OnDemand, and many others. rapidLD's trusted relationship with clients allowed the rapidLD team to identify a significant gap in the Learning and Talent system solution space and develop rapidRoster to fill that need.
rapidLD is a service mark of Rapid Learning Deployment, LLC. rapidRoster is a trademark of Rapid Learning Deployment, LLC. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
