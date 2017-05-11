 
News By Tag
* Property Management
* Condominium manager
* Property Manager
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Springfield
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


Crosscourt Village Condominium Association Selects Corner Property Management for Rahway NJ Location

 
 
Corner Property Management
Corner Property Management
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Property Management
Condominium manager
Property Manager

Industry:
Property

Location:
Springfield - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Services

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Crosscourt Village Condominium Association just announced that after an extensive search, it has chosen Corner Property Management to serve the needs of its many residents.  Consisting of 18 single-family units designed in an elegant, carriage-house style, Crosscourt Village offers many amenities including:

• spacious living areas
• private decks for relaxing any time – day or night
• lavish lawns
• rich, sprawling grounds
• garages under the living space (no shoveling snow off your car here!)

The City of Rahway is located in the southern part of Union County, New Jersey and is the proud home of the Union County Performing Arts Center (http://www.ucpac.org), offering access to entertainment from around the world. A number of contemporary art galleries and three professional rehearsal and recording studios are located in the Rahway Arts District as well.  Crosscourt Village itself is easily drivable to the Rahway River Park, a greenway of parkland that hugs the Rahway River as well as its tributaries.  The park has many picnic areas, playground, running track, a gorgeous lake, public pool and baseball fields.

Rahway is about 15 miles southwest of downtown New York City.  It is served by the busy Northeast Corridor/North Jersey Coast rail lines which link with Newark, Manhattan, Trenton, and the Jersey Shore – PERFECT for commuting and recreation.  Nearby Routes 1 and 9 offer a wealth of shopping and dining opportunities with access to the Garden State Parkway AND New Jersey Turnpike a mere 2 miles from the Rahway city line.  Newark Liberty International Airport is located 10.2 miles northeast, or approximately 20 minutes away by car.

"We're so happy to be managing Crosscourt Village and are grateful to the Crosscourt Village Condominium Association for selecting us! It's a great property that Corner Property Management is proud to have acquired," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM.  "We're confident that our firm will not only meet, but exceed, their property management needs."  Corner Property Management is known as the gold standard in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.

Tony Nardone, Managing Partner of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey.   The company's principal office is located in Springfield, New Jersey.  If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule a personal interview with Tony Nardone, please call him at 973.376.3925, visit our website at www.CP-management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@Cp-management.com.

Contact
Tony Nardone
***@cp-management.com
End
Source:Corner Property Management
Email:***@cp-management.com Email Verified
Tags:Property Management, Condominium manager, Property Manager
Industry:Property
Location:Springfield - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NetLZ Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share