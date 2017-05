Crosscourt Village Condominium Association Selects Corner Property Management for Rahway NJ Location

Corner Property Management

Contact

Tony Nardone

***@cp-management.com Tony Nardone

End

-- The Crosscourt Village Condominium Association just announced that after an extensive search, it has chosento serve the needs of its many residents. Consisting of 18 single-family units designed in an elegant, carriage-house style, Crosscourt Village offers many amenities including:• spacious living areas• private decks for relaxing any time – day or night• lavish lawns• rich, sprawling grounds• garages under the living space (no shoveling snow off your car here!)The City of Rahway is located in the southern part of Union County, New Jersey and is the proud home of the Union County Performing Arts Center (http://www.ucpac.org), offering access to entertainment from around the world. A number of contemporary art galleries and three professional rehearsal and recording studios are located in the Rahway Arts District as well. Crosscourt Village itself is easily drivable to the Rahway River Park, a greenway of parkland that hugs the Rahway River as well as its tributaries. The park has many picnic areas, playground, running track, a gorgeous lake, public pool and baseball fields.Rahway is about 15 miles southwest of downtown New York City. It is served by the busy Northeast Corridor/North Jersey Coast rail lines which link with Newark, Manhattan, Trenton, and the Jersey Shore – PERFECT for commuting and recreation. Nearby Routes 1 and 9 offer a wealth of shopping and dining opportunities with access to the Garden State Parkway AND New Jersey Turnpike a mere 2 miles from the Rahway city line. Newark Liberty International Airport is located 10.2 miles northeast, or approximately 20 minutes away by car."We're so happy to be managing Crosscourt Village and are grateful to the Crosscourt Village Condominium Association for selecting us! It's a great property thatis proud to have acquired," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM. "We're confident that our firm will not only meet, but, their property management needs."t is known as the gold standard in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.Tony Nardone, Managing Partner ofhas managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company's principal office is located in Springfield, New Jersey. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule a personal interview with Tony Nardone, please call him at 973.376.3925, visit our website at www.CP-management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@Cp-management.com.