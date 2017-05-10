 
News By Tag
* Oil Tank Removal
* Heating Oil Remediation
* Tank Testing/sweeps
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Little Silver
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


Heating Oil Tanks Removed in Monmouth and Ocean Counties for $ 799 for a Limitted Time !

Environmental Systems will remove any underground 550 gallon heating oil tank located in Monmouth and Ocean counties for $ 799. The offer is good for all jobs contracted during June 2017 only.
 
LITTLE SILVER, N.J. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Environmental Systems will remove any  550 gallon heating oil tank for $ 799 located in Monmouth or Ocean Counties. The special offer is for tanks that are buried under grass . Tanks buried under concrete or asphalt will be billed at additional fee. The $ 799 special includes excavation, tank cutting, disposal and backfill with up to 2 yards of soil. Remediation( if needed),municipal permit, tank pumpout and sludge disposal will be extra cost items billed at Environmental Systems regular rates.Tanks must be accessable with minimum of 80 inches of egress.  Environmental Systems has over 20 years experience with the removal and remediation of heating oil and gasoline tanks. All work is performed under the direction of a New Jersey Licensed Site Remediation Professional (LSRP). Many tank oil tank removal comapnies do not have LSRP direct supervison of tank removals. If a oil tank leak is identified Environmental systems can quickly remediate the problem at a lower cost than most NJ Oil tank removal companies.

To obtain additional information and book your tank removal contact Environmental Systems at 732-892-8707 or visit our website at depenvirosystems.com

Contact
Environmental Systems
732-892-8707
info@depenvirosystems.com
End
Environmental Systems News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share