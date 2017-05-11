News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Training Magazine Recognizes BizLibrary Clients with 2017 Emerging Training Leader Awards
Kaylen Wood of PennWell Corporation and Samantha Wilson of Dollar General Named Among Top 25 Training Professionals
BizLibrary, a leader in online employee training, works alongside professionals like these to build successful training programs, and is proud to have partnerships with two of the winners' organizations. Samantha Wilson of Dollar General has been recognized by Training Magazine as a Top 5 Winner, and Kaylen Wood of PennWell Corporation a Top 20 Winner.
All candidates for the awards were nominated by co-workers or industry peers and judged by the Training Editorial Advisory Board. According to Training Magazine, winners were chosen based on the following:
· In the industry between 2 and 10 years
· Gained one or more new responsibilities the previous year
· Saw success with a large-scale training or learning initiative that involved leading a group toward achieving a corporate strategic goal
· Specific leadership qualities apparent
· Ability to lead the Training or Learning & Development Department of an organization within the next 10 years
Samantha Wilson and Kaylen Wood, along with the other 23 Emerging Training Leaders, will appear in the May/June 2017 issue of Training Magazine, and be honored at the Training 2018 Conference & Expo in February 2018.
Also to be featured in the May/June 2017 issue of Training Magazine is the Emerging Training Leaders Watch List, which includes Angela Dawson of Event Network, another BizLibrary client. Angela is also recognized as a training professional with high potential to lead the industry through her dedication and drive to succeed in the training and development field.
BizLibrary Client Success Consultant for PennWell Corporation, Libby Powers, said, "Kaylen created a multi-faceted executive sales academy from scratch that received rave reviews. She is engaged and understands the challenges learning and development has within an organization, and because of that she is able to overcome those challenges and really engage her learners."
"We're thrilled to see our clients' training professionals recognized by Training Magazine for their outstanding work," said Shannon Kluczny, Chief Revenue Officer with BizLibrary. "This is the kind of achievement that drives what we do every day – helping to uncover and overcome the obstacles to our clients' success in their employee training programs. Congratulations Samantha, Kaylen and Angela!"
About Training Magazine
Training is a 53-year-old professional development magazine written for training, human resources and business management professionals in all industries that advocate training and workforce development as a business tool. Training also produces world-class conferences, expositions, and digital products that focus on job-related, employer-sponsored training and education in the working world. Training is published by Lakewood Media Group.
Read more about the 2017 Emerging Training Leader Awards here. (https://trainingmag.com/
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (https://www.bizlibrary.com/
Contact
BizLibrary
***@bizlibrary.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse