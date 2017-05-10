Country(s)
Results Physiotherapy Expands in Greater Jackson
Results Physiotherapy continues to expand its presence in Mississippi, providing local residents with increased access to best-in-class physical therapy for pain treatment and recovery
JACKSON, Miss. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Physiotherapy, one of the largest and fastest-growing physical therapy companies in the U.S., continues its growth in Mississippi with two new clinics. Their Brandon clinic (1645 W Government St., Ste. D) and North Jackson clinic (120 District Blvd East, Suite D102) both opened in May of 2017.
These clinics reinforce the commitment Results has shown in the state of Mississippi to provide easy access to their unique and highly-effective form of physical therapy. Results currently has six other Mississippi locations, including a Pelvic Health Specialty clinic.
"At Results Physiotherapy, we believe that people should not have to live with pain," says Tony Ueber, President and CEO at Results. "We're excited to grow our unique and highly effective approach to physical therapy in the Jackson community. We want to provide more people with access to Results, because it's a non-invasive treatment option that requires no surgery or medication, yet has a powerful and lasting impact on a person's life."
Unlike traditional physical therapy, therapists at Results utilize an innovative hands-on approach that yields faster pain relief and longer-lasting recovery. Founded over 20 years ago, the company offers world-class orthopedic physical therapy that goes beyond exercise-only treatments, delivering significantly better results compared to other PT organizations. In fact, Results Physiotherapy patient outcomes are in the top 10% of the PT industry, as measured by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes Inc., an independent organization dedicated to measuring physical therapy outcomes and patient satisfaction.
"We not only provide hands-on treatment for our patients," says Ueber, "we help them understand why their body is in pain and how they can help stay healthy long after their treatment is finished. It's a level of engagement that other healthcare professionals either don't have the time or the expertise to provide, and our patients love it."
The clinic environment is a critical component of the Results experience, and all team members are highly trained. Every Results physical therapist receives four times the industry standard of continuing education, with a concentration on advanced manual therapy techniques, and a patient will see a physical therapist at every visit.
Results offers convenient hours – including before and after work – and gladly provides a health screening and consultation for potential new patients at no charge. For more information on Results Physiotherapy or the Jackson area clinics, please visit www.ResultsPT.com.
