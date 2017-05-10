Country(s)
TOWNSQUARED, The Online Community For Small Businesses, Launches in Eastside (Seattle)
After successful Seattle launch, Townsquared expands to King County, Eastside neighborhoods; partnering with Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and OneRedmond
The launch is the culmination of an ongoing partnership between local community leaders, small businesses, and Townsquared staff.
Now, local entrepreneurs will have access to the company's emerging suite of services, which includes its events, its platform, and its soon-to-launch business tools.
Early last year, Townsquared launched city-wide in Seattle, its fourth major city in addition to San Francisco, Oakland and New York. The results have been encouraging:
- Over 5,000 Seattle small business connections on the platform
- Nuflours (a very yummy gluten free bakery) has expanded its business through the platform and won wholesale accounts
- The founders of Seattle-based Babyriffic met and launched their company.
- Design and marketing firm Studio 5 Innovation used the platform to share their small business wisdom. Gregor Schmidt said his company has gained more qualified leads through the platform than any other method.
Townsquared will begin hosting events and doing outreach in Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Woodinville, Bothell, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Mercer Island.
"I'm thrilled with all our progress in Seattle, and I'm excited about all the opportunities we'll soon create for small business owners in the Eastside neighborhoods,"
"We are always trying to find ways to better support small businesses here in the hopes that they all thrive and stay here in Redmond," said Heidi Archer of OneRedmond, a private/public partnership for economic and community development in the city of Redmond. "This new small business platform is going to be a great way to increase communication and help us share all of our resources we have to support their business here."
"Collaboration and community are a huge part of growing a small business. As a Chamber, it is one of our primary goals to provide the supportive network businesses need to succeed," said Betty Capestany, Bellevue Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. "We are excited to partner with Townsquared to expand our member community to help our members leverage the power of online social networks."
Tonight, Townsquared is hosting a launch party in Bellevue for Eastside businesses to celebrate its expansion and further introduce itself to the community.
About Townsquared
Townsquared was founded in late 2013 by Rohit Prakash and Nipul Patel, who grew up in small business families. Townsquared is the only online community and mobile app specifically designed to help neighborhood businesses be more successful by connecting them to other businesses and local resources. When businesses join Townsquared, they get access to a vibrant community that works together on crime and safety issues, provides neighborhood updates, and gives them the ability to form partnerships and co-sponsor events, and organize efforts around government initiatives.
Townsquared works with thousands of small businesses across the country and continues to grow and expand into new markets. The company has raised $16.4M in total funding from Floodgate, August Capital, Sierra Ventures, Intuit and more. The Townsquared community can be found at www.townsquared.com and via the Android App and Apple App Store.
