RJD Green Inc. (RJDG) announces the licensure of a patent pending payment software platform

RJD Green Inc. subsidiary, IOSOFT, announces the licensure of a patent pending "expedited check payment software platform" that provides additional synergistic payment services to their healthcare payer / provider clients

-- RJD Green Inc. (OTC PINK: RJDG) subsidiary announced today they have acquired a five year licensing agreement of a patent-pending software platform, which provides additional synergistic services and technology for current and future clients.David Gillman, Executive Vice President of ISOFT Inc. states:"This additional software platform license benefits payees with 'same day check payments,' thus eliminating mail delivery time, and benefits payers' by eliminating the cost of print and postage. In Healthcare, mailing and delivery of payments are some of the highest administrative costs. In an industry that is technically advanced, 50% of healthcare provider payments are still made using paper checks and USPS.The additional complementary services and benefits to our leading-edge payer and provider platform of services seamlessly integrate into the IOSOFT services package."IOSOFT management feels the additional services could create 10 to 15% additional revenue annually.IOSOFT provides proprietary software for medical billing, healthcare claims adjudication, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, and several other platform developments. Since formation, IOSOFT has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.Current efforts of IOSOFT are in healthcare payment systems that provide unique payment technologies and services or software that ca n be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers, such as, Blue Cross, Aetna, CIGNA and others. IOSOFT provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals; and clearinghouse companies.RJD Green is a holding company focused in three divisions, which create high-growth enterprise opportunities while offering diversity of markets. Those being:• RJD Green Healthcare Services Division -- services and technologies reflecting five-year growth• Earthlinc Environmental Services Division -- green environmental services and technologies• Silex Holdings Division -- specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and installationForward-looking Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2 lE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.