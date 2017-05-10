Sapienza Consulting Invests in Innovative Dutch AI and Big-data Start-up – LIFT BV

Contact

-- Sapienza Consulting Holding BV, the holding company of the Sapienza Consulting (Holding BV) Group today announces that it has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a major stake in LIFT BV. LIFT is a Dutch start-up founded by Robbert Dijkstra and Nicole van Haelst and it has already received financial and other support from the municipality of The Hague, Leiden University, the International Community Platform (ICP) and The Hague University of Applied Sciences.The company's major innovative product, the LIFT app, is poised to transform the recruitment sector. Robbert Dijkstra, Founder, says:"Lift is a revolutionary talent-matching solution based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Lift invites students and professionals from all sectors to map out their personal drivers, values and competencies via a user-friendly and playful mobile app. As the app's AI engine learns about candidates and opportunities (jobs, internships and apprenticeships)available online, it provides recommendations for career opportunities and supports development based on Passion, Purpose and Potential."As part of the deal, the Sapienza Group Commercial Director, Andrea Bennetti, will join the LIFT Board to help identify growth opportunities, as well as implement other potential market synergies that promote the LIFT team's talents in AI and data science in the main sectors of Sapienza, i.e. Space and Defence. Andrea Bennetti says:"We are excited to be partnering with LIFT, a truly innovative start-up that brings to the Sapienza group of companies new competences in software AI, Machine Learning and Big Data, while also fitting naturally with our core business area of Manpower, where we believe the LIFT app will be a game-changer. We are sure that our networks, customers and business partners will recognise the same potential that we have seen in the LIFT app and will adopt it without hesitation."The Sapienza Consulting Group is a leading provider of Space & Defence mission and project support through people, software and services. Since 1994, Sapienza has been a supplier to the European Space Agency as well as the other key players of the European institutional and commercial space sector. The Group now consists of strategically located offices and subsidiaries in Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, The United Kingdom, Belgium and France.Space Business ParkKapteynstraat 12201 BBNoordwijkThe NetherlandsPh: +31(0)71 407 6518Fx: +31(0)71 407 6536The easiest way to discover companies, vacancies and other career opportunities. Based on your passion, purpose and potential, Lift gives you personal career recommendations that match your profile.How does it work?By swiping cards with easy to answer questions, we get to know what you like and give you (career) recommendations. You'll discover companies and positions in your area that fit your interests.Whether you're actively looking or quietly browsing, Lift is in the background to spot new positions for you. So when you're ready for the next step in your career, you can easily find the opportunities available. Download the app on www.liftapp.comNicole van HaelstPh: +31 654980909Email: nicole@liftapp.com