News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Leonard Street Car Show rolls on at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield
Proceeds of 9th annual event to benefit the Alzheimer's Association
Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield once again will host the popular event, which traditionally has featured as many as 20 classifications of cars and bikes. Most years, 50 or more vehicles participate in the show held in the parking lot of the senior living community.
Registration will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with the show set to run until 2:30 p.m. Awards and trophies will be presented at 3 p.m.
"The car and bike show is such a great event that generates support of a cause very important to the residents and team at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield,"
"During the previous eight years, the show has attracted so many outstanding vehicles," added Sandy English, Director of Sales and Marketing at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. "We have vintage cars that reveal a bit of history regarding the auto industry. We have muscle cars and more modern cars and bikes. There is a lot to take in."
Lil' Man Sound Productions will provide entertainment. Food and beverages will be available.
Last August's car show, which had to be rescheduled due to rain on the original date in May, raised $1,047.15 for the Alzheimer's Association. That was an increase over the $931 raised in 2015 and $925 on a rainy day in 2014.
In the past six years, Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield and the Leonard Street Car Show helped raise $5,779.15 for the Alzheimer's Association.
For more information, http://www.integracare.com.
Media Contact
Sandy English, Director of Sales and Marketing
814.765.2246
***@integracare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse