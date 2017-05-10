 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


Digital Defense, Inc. Named Top Security Company in Skyhigh Cybersecurity Post

Analyst reports, surveys and market share studies put VMaaS leader on top
 
 
SAN ANTONIO - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Defense, Inc. (http://www.ddifrontline.com/), a leading provider of Vulnerability Management as a Service™ (VMaaS) (https://www.digitaldefense.com/vulnerability-management-as-a-service/), today announced that the company has been included among the leaders in the Skyhigh post of Top Cyber Security Companies (https://www.skyhighnetworks.com/cloud-security-blog/top-cyber-security-companies-and-vendors/). The list was compiled from leading analyst reports, surveys, and market share studies.

Skyhigh states, "As more business-critical functions rely on information systems and internet, enterprises are increasingly exposed to cyber threats that can disrupt operations or compromise sensitive information. Effective cyber preparedness is about more than technology – it also requires the right processes and people to protect data from attacks and unauthorized access. Even the most well-staffed IT security departments can't do it alone"

The listing notes the top 36 cyber security companies who can help in the most common categories including: services and consulting, endpoint protection, network security, data loss prevention and advanced threat protection.

Services and Consulting

Digital Defense was one of just four vendors determined as leaders in the Service and Consulting Category, which is described in the report as follows:

"Bringing in a firm that specializes in cyber security can help you identify gaps in your defenses, create an incident response plan, and find attackers active on your network. These firms augment your internal resources and have expertise in today's threat landscape.

Digital Defense Inc. is one of the leading suppliers of managed security risk assessment solutions. Their solution includes network vulnerability testing, application penetration testing, and security awareness training. Digital Defense also has a patented network scanning engine, called NIRV that audits networks holistically across each host, service, and application, instead of auditing services in isolation. Digital Defense can be integrated with ServiceNow and Microsoft's Active Directory Federation Services."

"We have been winning a great deal of praise for our security solutions as we greatly reduce the time and resources needed to establish effective cybersecurity programs," said Larry Hurtado, CEO of Digital Defense, Inc. "While others continue to push complex systems with limited support, Digital Defense focuses on providing better protection solutions, without taxing IT Security and Operations resources."

About Digital Defense

Founded in 1999, Digital Defense, Inc. is a trusted provider of managed security risk assessment solutions, protecting billions of dollars in assets for clients around the globe. This includes highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial, and retail, as well as those entrusted with sensitive data such as law firms and energy companies. Digital Defense's unique Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) model delivers consistently accurate vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, while its security awareness training promotes employees' security-minded behavior. Digital Defense security solutions are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company's designation as Best Scan Engine by Frost & Sullivan (https://www.digitaldefense.com/frost-sullivan-vm-report/), top 20 ranking (#16) in Cybersecurity Ventures' list of the World's 500 Hottest Cybersecurity Companies (http://cybersecurityventures.com/cybersecurity-500/#home/...), as well as inclusion in CSO Outlook's Top 10 Network Security Companies (http://www.csooutlook.com/magazines/CSOOutlook_July2015/), and CIO Review's 20 Most Promising Cyber Security Solutions (http://magazine.cioreview.com/June-2015/Cybersecurity/).

Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog (https://www.digitaldefense.com/blog/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/27671), or follow @Digital_Defense (https://twitter.com/Digital_Defense) on Twitter.

All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

###

CONTACTS:
Michael Becce

MRB Public Relations (for Digital Defense, Inc.)
mbecce@mrb-pr.com

732-758-1100

Jamie McInturff

Digital Defense, Inc.

jamie.mcinturff@digitaldefense.com

210-582-6148

