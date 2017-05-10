News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Digital Defense, Inc. Named Top Security Company in Skyhigh Cybersecurity Post
Analyst reports, surveys and market share studies put VMaaS leader on top
Skyhigh states, "As more business-critical functions rely on information systems and internet, enterprises are increasingly exposed to cyber threats that can disrupt operations or compromise sensitive information. Effective cyber preparedness is about more than technology – it also requires the right processes and people to protect data from attacks and unauthorized access. Even the most well-staffed IT security departments can't do it alone"
The listing notes the top 36 cyber security companies who can help in the most common categories including: services and consulting, endpoint protection, network security, data loss prevention and advanced threat protection.
Services and Consulting
Digital Defense was one of just four vendors determined as leaders in the Service and Consulting Category, which is described in the report as follows:
"Bringing in a firm that specializes in cyber security can help you identify gaps in your defenses, create an incident response plan, and find attackers active on your network. These firms augment your internal resources and have expertise in today's threat landscape.
Digital Defense Inc. is one of the leading suppliers of managed security risk assessment solutions. Their solution includes network vulnerability testing, application penetration testing, and security awareness training. Digital Defense also has a patented network scanning engine, called NIRV that audits networks holistically across each host, service, and application, instead of auditing services in isolation. Digital Defense can be integrated with ServiceNow and Microsoft's Active Directory Federation Services."
"We have been winning a great deal of praise for our security solutions as we greatly reduce the time and resources needed to establish effective cybersecurity programs," said Larry Hurtado, CEO of Digital Defense, Inc. "While others continue to push complex systems with limited support, Digital Defense focuses on providing better protection solutions, without taxing IT Security and Operations resources."
About Digital Defense
Founded in 1999, Digital Defense, Inc. is a trusted provider of managed security risk assessment solutions, protecting billions of dollars in assets for clients around the globe. This includes highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial, and retail, as well as those entrusted with sensitive data such as law firms and energy companies. Digital Defense's unique Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) model delivers consistently accurate vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, while its security awareness training promotes employees' security-minded behavior. Digital Defense security solutions are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company's designation as Best Scan Engine by Frost & Sullivan (https://www.digitaldefense.com/
Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412;
All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.
###
CONTACTS:
Michael Becce
MRB Public Relations (for Digital Defense, Inc.)
mbecce@mrb-pr.com
732-758-1100
Jamie McInturff
Digital Defense, Inc.
jamie.mcinturff@
210-582-6148
Contact
MRB Public Relations
***@mrb-pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse