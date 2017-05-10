News By Tag
Accumen Partners with SSM Health – Saint Louis University Hospital
SSM Saint Louis University Hospital implements new program to optimize patient outcomes, drive better blood utilization and reduce healthcare costs
SSM Health SLUH is an academic hospital that has been serving the St. Louis community for more than 80 years. The hospital is a part of SSM Health, a Catholic, not-for-profit health system that services the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest. Since 2015, SSM has partnered with Saint Louis University Hospital, bringing together two top St. Louis institutions that provide quality care. The hospital values the sacredness and dignity of each person and values compassion, respect, excellence, stewardship, and community.
Forming a partnership with Accumen unites two organizations that value high-quality patient care. Accumen will assist with implementation of this national patient safety initiative. At the heart of Accumen's cPBM vision, is a patient-centered model that optimizes evidence based transfusion practice, improves recognition and management of anemia, and implements strategies to minimize bleeding and blood loss.
"Accumen is proud to partner with SSM Health to implement a Comprehensive Patient Blood Management program (cPBM) that results in improved stewardship of a precious, scarce, and expensive resource, while ultimately improving the quality of care," said Joseph Thomas BSN, RN, National Director of Patient Blood Management at Accumen.
For more information about Accumen's Comprehensive Patient Blood Management program (cPBM), visit Accumen.com.
Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider's laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp or otherwise diminish any providers' sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.
About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®
Find out more at http://Accumen.com and ChiSolutionsInc.com
Cindy Judd
Chief Marketing Officer
***@accumen.com
