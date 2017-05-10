 
BlueCielo Appoints Axino Solutions As New Partner

With Deep Expertise and Specialized Knowledge of Information Management Systems, Axino Solutions Enriches BlueCielo Partner Network
 
 
HOOFDDORP, Netherlands - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- BlueCielo, a leading global provider of software solutions to monitor and control technical information throughout the asset lifecycle, has appointed Axino Solutions a fast-growing developer and provider of leading-edge enterprise management systems and solutions, as a reseller and implementation partner for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Axino Solutions' comprehensive applications, advanced technologies, and decades of experience as a systems integrator and provider of customized solutions make it a strong strategic partner for BlueCielo, which leverages a comprehensive network of certified partners to provide local support for its software solutions. Each certified partner is capable of advising customers and providing all services necessary to implement and maintain BlueCielo's Meridian software.

The agreement between BlueCielo and Axino Solutions provides a framework for both companies to integrate their solutions to manage their customers' Asset Lifecycle Information and leverage reliable, accurate technical data in their day-to-day operations.

"The alliance is an exciting opportunity for both organizations," said Willem-Jan Scholten, CEO of BlueCielo. "We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Axino as we continue to broaden our markets in DACH region. Their rich expertise better positions us to provide our customers with truly comprehensive engineering and document control solutions.  In the end, through this partnership, our customers become the winners by achieving greater efficiencies and profits in their businesses."

"The agreement is a tremendous plus for both companies and will help us to meet the increased demand for our products and services throughout the DACH region," said Michael Wallrath, Managing Director, Axino Solutions. "We look forward to working with BlueCielo as we continue to build upon and expand our service portfolio throughout Europe and beyond."

About BlueCielo

BlueCielo provides solutions to manage engineering information throughout the asset lifecycle. BlueCielo Meridian software connects maintenance and engineering, supports concurrent plant modifications, and improves data handover.

BlueCielo solutions transform engineering data into actionable plant information, keeping our users informed, compliant, and in control.  Serving the world's largest enterprises in the Chemical, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, and Utility industries, the Meridian product line increases data integrity, auditability, and efficiency—enabling users to improve productivity and efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, reduce risk, and manage change.  With BlueCielo, owner operators run their plants more effectively, safely, sustainably, and profitably. The company is headquartered in The Netherlands and has offices across the United States, Europe, Brazil, and in Singapore, as well as an international network of partners that ensures local service and support. BlueCielo is an official partner of Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and SolidWorks.

To learn more about BlueCielo see www.bluecieloecm.com and follow @BlueCieloECM (https://twitter.com/BlueCieloECM) on Twitter.

# # #

BlueCielo, the "Bird" BlueCielo logo, and Meridian are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of BlueCielo ECM Solutions BV or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

About Axino

Axino Solutions GmbH, a leading-edge communications solutions and services provider worldwide, develops innovative software and systems for planning and implementation of comprehensive customer-specific software IT solutions for various customer segments, such as telecommunications, automotive, energy, retail and public municipalities. Axino Solutions GmbH is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has additional facilities in Solothurn, Switzerland. The company, in addition to its own proprietary solutions and development services, partners with  solutions based on products from BMC (Remedy Action Request System, Remedy ITSM Suite, etc.), IBM (Maximo and ICD - IBM Control Desk), SAP (SAP Mobile and Business Objects) and Oracle (Enterprise Service Business). For more information, visit www.axino-group.com/en

Huw Roberts
***@bluecieloecm.com
Source:BlueCielo
Email:***@bluecieloecm.com
Posted By:***@bluecieloecm.com Email Verified
