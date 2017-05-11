 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


Straighter Smiles Are a Reality in Pennsylvania Thanks to Exeter Orthodontics

With seven locations across Eastern Pennsylvania, Exeter Ortho has made affordable braces and Invisalign available in Allentown, Easton, and beyond.
 
 
With offices in Easton, Reading, Exton, and beyond, braces are close to home.
 
READING, Pa. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Affordable braces and Invisalign are available to residents of Allentown, Easton, and beyond. With seven locations throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Exeter Orthodontics has helped tens of thousands of teens and adults get brilliant, straighter smiles.

For only $3,995, patients can choose between traditional braces or Invisalign aligners. The low price includes x-rays, adjustments, retainers, and repairs, while payment plans are also available to ensure that no patients are turned away from the orthodontic care they need.

There are many differences between braces and Invisalign and the team of orthodontists at Exeter Orthodontics will walk patients through each process and help them decide which treatment will best fit their oral health and their lifestyle.

"We're dedicated to keeping up to date with the latest trends in orthodontic care," explains Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist at Exeter's Easton location. "Although our prices are low, we're committed to a high quality treatment no matter the option you choose."

Whether you live in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, the Philadelphia area, or even New Jersey or Wilmington, Delaware, affordable and quality orthodontic care is always nearby. Request an appointment at one of Exeter Ortho's seven locations today: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

