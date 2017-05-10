News By Tag
Environmental Systems Releases MICROBE 2.0 for Remediation of Leaking Heating Oil Tanks !
Environmental Systems continued research and development of Bio Remediation Technology has led to the optimized heating oil microbe known as MICROBE 2.0. Now Oil Contaminated properties can be remediated in less time and with less expensively.
For a free property evaluation and to recieve addtional information contact Environmental Systems at 732-892-8707 or visit our website at depenvirosystems .com
Environmental Systems
732-892-8707
info@depenvirosystems.com
