Church'schicken® Chief Legal Officer Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Craig Prusher, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Church's Chicken®, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Corporate Counsel Awards.

--(http://www.churchs.com)very own Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Craig Prusher (http://www.churchs.com/about.php), was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Association of Corporate Counsel Georgia Chapter at the 2017 Corporate Counsel Awards (http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta/news/2017/05/10/in-house-counsel-honored-at-2017-corporate.html)on Wednesday, May 10. The award honors attorneys who have practiced for 20 years or more and have shown great leadership inside and outside of their organization, given generously of their time and talents to the legal community, and served the broader community through pro bono work and/or community outreach initiatives.Prusher, who has been with® since 2012, serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary where he leads a team of top-performing lawyers and other professionals in helping grow the brand, mitigate risk and provide business-oriented legal solutions, globally. He oversees all domestic and international franchise and corporate legal affairs, as well as leading community, regulatory and industry affairs and as secretary to the Board."Being in-house counsel is truly a noble profession and I am proud to be a part of it," said Prusher in accepting the award at the luncheon on Wednesday. "At Church's, I have had the opportunity to lead a great team of legal professionals who are dedicated to helping grow our great brand. I am humbled by this award and the recognition by the ACC."With more than 25 years of corporate legal, franchising and governmental affairs experience in the quick-service restaurant chain industry, Prusher has been instrumental in helpingsales exceed $1 billion, as well as overseeing its continued domestic and international expansion.is extremely proud to have Craig on our team," said Joe Christina, CEO of"He is someone we can all count on to step up and deliver results with honesty and integrity and has become a true strategic business advisor to our system."Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church,is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world.specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded,, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value.(along with its sister brandoutside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com . Followon Facebook at www.facebook.com/ churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.