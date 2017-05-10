 
Create a Custom Mobile Merchandiser to Boost Sales Throughout the Store

 
 
FFR Mobile Modular Grid Merchandiser
FFR Mobile Modular Grid Merchandiser
 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Create a custom mobile merchandiser for use almost anywhere in store with the Mobile Modular Grid Merchandiser, new from FFR Merchandising.

The Mobile Modular Grid Merchandiser is ideal for fresh areas, including produce and floral, as well as entry and check-out zones and anywhere featuring specialty merchandising.  Heavy-duty casters allow the unit to be moved easily and used where most needed, and is employee-friendly with no tools required for assembly.

The Merchandiser is available as kits or individual components, with a variety of accessories for customization.  Kits are available in a variety of shapes—such as triangle, square/pinwheel, "H" or "U", and zig zag—and include grid panels, grid panel bases, grid connectors and casters.

With a wide variety of components, the merchandiser can be assembled in versatile configurations.  Grid hooks can be used to hang bananas or other items, including those with hang tabs or hanging holes, while buckets and baskets can hold a variety of products.

Constructed of black metal grid with black metal components, the unit measures overall 63-1/2" height when assembled; grid panel measures 2' wide x 5' high.  Additional sizes and colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply.)

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View the product web page: Mobile Modular Grid Merchandiser (https://www.ffr.com/product/1417/mobile-modular-grid-merc...)
Source:FFR Merchandising
FFR Merchandising, Inc. News
