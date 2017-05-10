 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

New and Improved "The Edge Room" Opens for Legalweek West

 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Edge Legal Marketing announced today that the new and improved virtual press room, The Edge Room, is open for Legalweek West (http://legalweekshow.com/west/). Beginning today, exhibitors and sponsors may upload their company logo and information, post recent press releases, announcements, articles, white papers, images, social profiles and other marketing materials they wish to share with one another and media representatives in advance of events.

This service affords media representatives the opportunity to plan on-site briefings and easily cover breaking news. The Edge Room can be found at www.theedgeroom.com.

With The Edge Room, Edge Legal Marketing embarked on an overhaul of the system and Legalweek West will be the first event to use the new and improved website. Some highlights that sponsors, exhibitors and media members can look forward to include:

●     Easy social sharing to The Edge Room's LinkedIn and Twitter pages

●     Automated event hashtagging for Twitter

●     Easy access to The Edge Room Blog, which is integrated into www.TheEdgeRoom.comversus a separate site

●     Advanced image uploading, including bulk uploads

●     Ability for The Edge Room to host multiple events simultaneously

Legalweek West will be held June 12-13, 2017, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Within Legalweek West you will find events-within-an-event such as Legaltech, the cornerstone of Legalweek, LegalExecutive, LegalOps, LegalSmallFirm and LegalDiversityForum.

Originally launched in 2007, The Edge Room is a modern version of the traditional trade show press room. ALM (http://www.alm.com) partners with Edge Legal Marketing (http://www.edgelegalmarketing.com/) to offer this convenient service to conference exhibitor, and qualified members of the media.

Edge Legal Marketing grants login credentials to qualified members of its proprietary legal and mainstream media database, providing exclusive access to preview exhibitor announcements and company information.

The Edge Room also includes additional exposure for exhibitors via its social media outlets on Twitter (http://twitter.com/#!/theedgeroom) (#legalweek17, @Legalweekshow) and LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/in/theedgeroom), or individuals and companies can follow Legalweek West via Twitter (https://twitter.com/LegalweekShow). Press releases can be automatically posted on The Edge Room (http://theedgerooom.blogspot.com/) blog, which is configured to help companies boost their social media presence and search engine optimization (SEO).

"We have marked an upward trend in use of The Edge Room over the years and as the usage continues to increase, we will continue to invest in the platform," says Amy Juers, founder and CEO, Edge Legal Marketing. "Because of the type of work we do every day, we know traditional paper press rooms have gone to the wayside. Marketers work hard on creating compelling content for editors and reporters and it is important to us that this information gets exchanged appropriately. The Edge Room fills that gap and will carry on to successfully give show exhibitors and media a connection that benefits all."

If you have questions, please email vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com.

About Legalweek

Hosted by ALM, Legalweek West (http://legalweekshow.com/west/) brings together the legal industry to address the biggest challenges and issues facing legal professionals. Legalweek West which will be visited by more than 1,200 attendees and will feature more than 40+ exhibits includes the following seven areas of focus: Legaltech, the cornerstone of Legalweek, LegalExecutive, LegalOps, LegalSmallFirm and LegalDiversityForum. Please follow us @Legalweekshow.

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business.

Customers use ALM solutions to discover new ideas and approaches for solving business challenges, connect to the right professionals and peers to create relationships that move business forward and compete to win through access to data, analytics and insight. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us @ALMMedia (https://twitter.com/ALMMedia).

About Edge Legal Marketing

Edge Legal Marketing (www.edgelegalmarketing.com) delivers marketing and public relations expertise to service, software and hardware providers targeting the legal market. The company helps B2B businesses market and sell their products and services to corporate legal departments, law firms, federal and state courts and legal associations. Edge Legal Marketing services include strategic planning, marketing and e-marketing action plans, alliance building, website development, market research, public relations and advertising (concept and media plans).

Vicki LaBrosse
The Edge Room
***@edgelegalmarketing.com
