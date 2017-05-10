News By Tag
New and Improved "The Edge Room" Opens for Legalweek West
This service affords media representatives the opportunity to plan on-site briefings and easily cover breaking news. The Edge Room can be found at www.theedgeroom.com.
With The Edge Room, Edge Legal Marketing embarked on an overhaul of the system and Legalweek West will be the first event to use the new and improved website. Some highlights that sponsors, exhibitors and media members can look forward to include:
● Easy social sharing to The Edge Room's LinkedIn and Twitter pages
● Automated event hashtagging for Twitter
● Easy access to The Edge Room Blog, which is integrated into www.TheEdgeRoom.comversus a separate site
● Advanced image uploading, including bulk uploads
● Ability for The Edge Room to host multiple events simultaneously
Legalweek West will be held June 12-13, 2017, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Within Legalweek West you will find events-within-
Originally launched in 2007, The Edge Room is a modern version of the traditional trade show press room. ALM (http://www.alm.com) partners with Edge Legal Marketing (http://www.edgelegalmarketing.com/)
Edge Legal Marketing grants login credentials to qualified members of its proprietary legal and mainstream media database, providing exclusive access to preview exhibitor announcements and company information.
The Edge Room also includes additional exposure for exhibitors via its social media outlets on Twitter (http://twitter.com/#!/
"We have marked an upward trend in use of The Edge Room over the years and as the usage continues to increase, we will continue to invest in the platform," says Amy Juers, founder and CEO, Edge Legal Marketing. "Because of the type of work we do every day, we know traditional paper press rooms have gone to the wayside. Marketers work hard on creating compelling content for editors and reporters and it is important to us that this information gets exchanged appropriately. The Edge Room fills that gap and will carry on to successfully give show exhibitors and media a connection that benefits all."
If you have questions, please email vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com.
About Legalweek
Hosted by ALM, Legalweek West (http://legalweekshow.com/
About ALM
ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business.
Customers use ALM solutions to discover new ideas and approaches for solving business challenges, connect to the right professionals and peers to create relationships that move business forward and compete to win through access to data, analytics and insight. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/
About Edge Legal Marketing
Edge Legal Marketing (www.edgelegalmarketing.com)
