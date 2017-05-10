News By Tag
Trucks of All Sizes Converge on Carlisle for Truck Nationals Weekend
Annual Event Spotlights Rides that Continue to Keep America Moving
Many excellent showcases support the event, including the Big Rig Show & Shine and American Truck Historical Society's annual presentation. For the big rigs, this appeals to many regional guests who are employed in the trucking industry. The Big Rig Show & Shine presents participants in their modern-day rigs, haulers, flat beds, tow and other heavy trucks, plus adds a commanding presence from car haulers and heavy recovery vehicles. For the ATHS, they bring an amazing showcase of antique and classic trucks to Carlisle.
While the showfield is laced with trucks of all sizes and eras, we anticipate the participation in the Big Rig Show and Shine and from our Antique Truck owners to continue wowing truck fans at Carlisle. The Carlisle Truck Nationals will be recognizing 100 years of Ford and Dodge trucks as part of its invitational displays. Applications are currently being accepted from owners of historic trucks.
Featured displays also include classic fire apparatus and a fan built replica of the Optimus Prime truck from the movie Transformers. Family fun welcomes back the Phantom Fun Zone, monster trucks featuring BigFoot and Snakebite as well as Freestyle Motocross exhibitions. There will be live music and competitions too, including frame dragging, burnouts and beauty.
Besides checking out trucks on display, the weekend offers an opportunity to hang out with truck lovers of all types, including truck clubs, truck owners and truck vendors. More than 40 clubs make a weekend of this event, taking an opportunity to recruit new club members, shop the vending areas, enjoy the entertainment schedule and share their passion for trucks of all kinds.
Getting involved is simple too. Owners of light trucks, Jeeps, Vans, SUVs or Big Rigs are all welcome! A showfield pass puts you and a guest in the event and on-site for all three days! Bring your truck, your chair and a pop-up tent to join Carlisle Events for all the action. Daily spectator admission is also available at the gateor online as well as a three-day pass, offering savings off the daily gate prices. Complete event details can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.
