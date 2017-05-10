 
News By Tag
* Carlisle Truck Nationals
* Big Rigs
* Carlisle Events
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carlisle
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


Trucks of All Sizes Converge on Carlisle for Truck Nationals Weekend

Annual Event Spotlights Rides that Continue to Keep America Moving
 
 
Carlisle Truck Nationals
Carlisle Truck Nationals
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Carlisle Truck Nationals
Big Rigs
Carlisle Events

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Carlisle - Pennsylvania - US

CARLISLE, Pa. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Carlisle Truck Nationals take place August 4-6, 2017 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, and this annual showcase of all things truck delivers truckloads of family fun (pun intended).  Truck weekend at Carlisle is the most family friendly event on the Carlisle Events' season schedule and provides unmatched levels of energy, entertainment, competition, history and destruction.  2016 was a top 5 all-time show with over 1,700 registered trucks and that momentum carries into 2017.

Many excellent showcases support the event, including the Big Rig Show & Shine and American Truck Historical Society's annual presentation.  For the big rigs, this appeals to many regional guests who are employed in the trucking industry. The Big Rig Show & Shine presents participants in their modern-day rigs, haulers, flat beds, tow and other heavy trucks, plus adds a commanding presence from car haulers and heavy recovery vehicles.  For the ATHS, they bring an amazing showcase of antique and classic trucks to Carlisle.

While the showfield is laced with trucks of all sizes and eras, we anticipate the participation in the Big Rig Show and Shine and from our Antique Truck owners to continue wowing truck fans at Carlisle. The Carlisle Truck Nationals will be recognizing 100 years of Ford and Dodge trucks as part of its invitational displays. Applications are currently being accepted from owners of historic trucks.

Featured displays also include classic fire apparatus and a fan built replica of the Optimus Prime truck from the movie Transformers. Family fun welcomes back the Phantom Fun Zone, monster trucks featuring BigFoot and Snakebite as well as Freestyle Motocross exhibitions.  There will be live music and competitions too, including frame dragging, burnouts and beauty.

Besides checking out trucks on display, the weekend offers an opportunity to hang out with truck lovers of all types, including truck clubs, truck owners and truck vendors.  More than 40 clubs make a weekend of this event, taking an opportunity to recruit new club members, shop the vending areas, enjoy the entertainment schedule and share their passion for trucks of all kinds.

Getting involved is simple too.  Owners of light trucks, Jeeps, Vans, SUVs or Big Rigs are all welcome!  A showfield pass puts you and a guest in the event and on-site for all three days!  Bring your truck, your chair and a pop-up tent to join Carlisle Events for all the action. Daily spectator admission is also available at the gateor online as well as a three-day pass, offering savings off the daily gate prices.  Complete event details can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
Source:
Email:***@carlisleevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Carlisle Truck Nationals, Big Rigs, Carlisle Events
Industry:Automotive
Location:Carlisle - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carlisle Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share