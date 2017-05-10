 
Industry News





Bay Supply to Distribute FAR Fasteners and Tools

 
 
FAR Fasteners and Tools
FAR Fasteners and Tools
 
Bay Supply
Bay Fastening
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Bay Supply, a Division of Bay Fastening Systems, recently announced that it has become a Master Stocking Distributor of the FAR line of fasteners and tools for the Eastern United States.

FAR, www.far.bo.it , is a leading world manufacturer of blind rivets and tools, blind rivet nuts and tools and riveting control systems. The company began operations in 1957 and has its main manufacturing plant in Bologna, Italy and warehouse facility in Milan, Italy.

Michael Eichinger, COO of Bay Supply, commented, "We are pleased to have been appointed as one of FAR's master stocking distributors in the United States. Their state-of-the-art and extremely high quality rivets, tools and control systems are well known and respected throughout the fastener industry. Currently some of our repair technicians are traveling to the FAR factory to receive training to establish Bay as an authorized repair center."

Bay Fastening Systems is a leading, international distributor of rivets, Huck bolts, threaded and coil inserts and aerospace MS/NAS rivet nuts. Authorized brands include Stanley, Huck, POP, Avdel, Sherex, Marson, Gesipa, AVK, Atlas/Penn, Champion and more. Recently it launched the world's largest e-commerce engineered fastener web portal www.BaySupply.com. It features hundreds of thousand fasteners and combinations, a complete line of tools, full technical information, and installation systems. Bay has a factory authorized repair division.

For additional information, please contact:

Michael Eichinger, COO
Bay Supply
30 Banfi Plaza North
Farmingdale, New York 11735
meichinger@baysupply.com
516-294-4100

Bay Supply
First Choice for the Most Advanced Fastening Technology
https://www.baysupply.com
