Bay Supply to Distribute FAR Fasteners and Tools
FAR, www.far.bo.it , is a leading world manufacturer of blind rivets and tools, blind rivet nuts and tools and riveting control systems. The company began operations in 1957 and has its main manufacturing plant in Bologna, Italy and warehouse facility in Milan, Italy.
Michael Eichinger, COO of Bay Supply, commented, "We are pleased to have been appointed as one of FAR's master stocking distributors in the United States. Their state-of-the-
Bay Fastening Systems is a leading, international distributor of rivets, Huck bolts, threaded and coil inserts and aerospace MS/NAS rivet nuts. Authorized brands include Stanley, Huck, POP, Avdel, Sherex, Marson, Gesipa, AVK, Atlas/Penn, Champion and more. Recently it launched the world's largest e-commerce engineered fastener web portal www.BaySupply.com. It features hundreds of thousand fasteners and combinations, a complete line of tools, full technical information, and installation systems. Bay has a factory authorized repair division.
For additional information, please contact:
Michael Eichinger, COO
Bay Supply
30 Banfi Plaza North
Farmingdale, New York 11735
meichinger@baysupply.com
516-294-4100
