'Next-Generation Cancer Diagnostics market worth $4.1bn in 2021' says Visiongain's report
The next-generation cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 19.1% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $1.9bn in 2016 and $4.1bn in 2021.
The lead analyst of the report said: "While the number of new cancer cases is expected to reach 24 million by 2035, the cost savings that could be achieved with early diagnosis will be the main driver for the market. Advances in molecular biology will also help expand the cancer diagnostics test menu. Companion cancer diagnostics can be costly but we expect them to be increasingly adopted, particularly when choosing expensive cancer therapies. Laboratory automation, standardised commercial cancer tests and affordable benchtop instruments will continue to reduce the costs of molecular testing.
NGS and CTCs analysis will gain market share from advanced PCR techniques and in situ hybridization. The advanced PCR techniques market will continue to be the largest submarket but its market share is expected to decrease significantly over the next ten years.
The US market is the leading national market and accounted for nearly 50% of the world market in 2017."
The 166-page report contains 87 charts that add visual analysis in order to explain the developing trends within the next-generation cancer diagnostics market.
Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 as well as qualitative analyses for the leading segments of this market: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray, Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) Analysis, In Situ Hybridization (ISH), and Advanced PCR Techniques.
The 166-page report offers market forecasts for the US, Japan, EU5, China, India, Russia Brazil and RoW. Moreover, this report provides assessment of selected leading companies marketing next-generation cancer diagnostics, examining recent performance and outlooks
The report Next-Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast 2017-2027: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray, Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) Analysis, In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Advanced PCR Techniques report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the next-generation cancer diagnostics market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the next-generation cancer diagnostics industry.
