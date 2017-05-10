 
Julio Gonzalez Presents Hispanic 100's Considerations for Tax Reform to Trump Administration

 
 
WASHINGTON - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- After Hispanic 100 met with the Trump Administration about tax reform the first week of May, Julio Gonzalez, CEO of Engineered Tax Services (ETS), was invited to share more detailed ideas and considerations in about tax reform that was requested by the White House. Being a well-known tax reform expert, as well as a member of Hispanic 100, Julio is an advocate for fiscal responsibility and economic freedom, as well as a promoter for impacting the Hispanic population as it relates to the overall social and economic good.

The purpose of Julio's letter is to outline tax reform goals and priorities to improve quality of life and quality of employment for all families, while strengthening American businesses and the overall economy. In his letter, Julio discusses border adjustment tax, disallowance of interest deduction, immediate expensing, and revenue neutral. These topics support Hispanic 100's priorities of (a) individual tax reform and (b) business tax reform.

a)  Individual Tax Reform that provides relief for low and middle income families through reduced tax rates, a doubling of the standard deduction, and the protection of the home ownership and charitable gift tax deductions.

b)  Business Tax Reform that provides a reduced and competitive tax rate that is applied equally to S-corporations and C-corporations to enable businesses of all sizes – small and large – to contribute to the President's goal for growing the American economy and creating millions of jobs.

About Hispanic 100

The Hispanic 100 Policy Committee, Inc. was established to develop and promote leadership within and from the Hispanic community and to advance free-enterprise principals through advocacy and educational activities that impact the Hispanic population as it relates to the overall social and economic good.

About Engineered Tax Services

ETS is the largest specialty tax engineering firm in the country specializing in Cost Segregation, Energy Tax studies, and Research and Development tax credit studies. For more information regarding ETS, please visit their website at www.engineeredtaxservices.com.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
(440) 463-2371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
