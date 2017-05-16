News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sean P. Sage Joins New York Beach Club as General Manager
Sean comes to NYBC with an extensive membership club resume including his last position as Assistant General Manager of the exclusive Lawrence Yacht and Beach Club located just minutes away from Atlantic Beach. Sean is a Long Island native who was born and raised on the North Fork, Long Island's wine country and had exposure to the club lifestyle at an early age as a junior golfer playing at Island's End Golf and Country Club. From his first job as an outside operations attendant at North Fork Country Club to his last position as the Assistant General Manager at Lawrence Yacht and Country Club, he learned over the years why he works in the industry, to foster relationships between the club and it's members. Sean graduated the Professional Golf Management program at Penn State University in August 2009 and had the privilege of interning at some of the most prestigious clubs in the United States including Medinah Country Club and TPC Sawgrass, the home of the PLAYERS Championship.
"We are looking forward to an amazing summer with the addition of Sean steering the ship." says Alexander Jacobson, CEO and Owner of New York Beach Club.
New York Beach Club/NYBC is a summer destination for those from the Greater NY area to enjoy 800 feet of private beach and full service amenities. Located in the heart of Atlantic Beach, NYBC is just a bridge away from the Five Towns, Brooklyn and Manhattan as well as a scenic drive through Long Beach. NYBC is open seven days a week that includes full cabana service, valet parking, a top restaurant with catering abilities for weddings and events, summer camp, babysitting and adult planned activities. Call 516-371-0750 to reserve a Summer 2017 membership and visit their website www.beachclubnewyork.com for further information.
Contact
Constance Korol
***@ckmarcom.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 16, 2017