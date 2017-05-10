News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Study Examines Sexual Violence Against College Women with Disabilities
Amy Bonomi, Emily Nichols, Rebecca Kammes, and Troye Green, Michigan State University, East Lansing, report how sexual violence and disability-specific abuse can worsen mental health outcomes for women with a disability. These negative mental health effects were typically accompanied by other adverse behavioral, physical, and academic outcomes.
In the article entitled "Sexual Violence and Intimate Partner Violence in College Women with a Mental Health and/or Behavior Disability (http://online.liebertpub.com/
"This study contributes to our knowledge about the potential mental health effects and related impact of violence against women committed by sexual partners. By demonstrating the particular vulnerability of women with a disability to the adverse health effects of sexual abuse, these results highlight the need for appropriate mental health services and sexual violence prevention programs on college campuses," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health.
About the Journal
Journal of Women's Health (http://www.liebertpub.com/
About the Academy
Academy of Women's Health is an interdisciplinary, international association of physicians, nurses, and other health professionals who work across the broad field of women's health, providing its members with up-to-date advances and options in clinical care that will enable the best outcomes for their women patients. The Academy's focus includes the dissemination of translational research and evidence-based practices for disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of women across the lifespan.
About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/)
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. 140 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801 www.liebertpub.com
Phone:
Media Contact
Danielle Giordano
914-740-2198
dgiordano@liebertpub.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse