[INTERVIEW] How to Break Yourself to Make Yourself with Sarah Robb O'Hagan, CEO, Flywheel Sports
Millennium Live host Freya Smale sits down with Sarah Robb O'Hagan, author of Extreme You.
We sat down with Sarah just before she was due to go on stage to talk about the release of her new book, "Extreme You: Step Up. Stand Out. Kick Ass. Repeat."
Answering questions (honestly) about her own career, Sarah is bravely leading the way for an open discussion about failure. In a world of participation trophies, we have been conditioned to think that success is about being perfect. Failure has become a dirty word. Whether it be putting together the perfect job application or leading a new initiative in a business, we are putting immense pressure on ourselves and future generations.
Sarah's book is based on a collection of interviews with several "Extremers" ranging from former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to tattoo artist Mister Cartoon. She adds a lot of personal anecdotes and advice, giving you a recipe to finding your "Extreme You".
Watch the interview (https://www.youtube.com/
Sarah's new book, "Extreme You: Step Up. Stand Out. Kick Ass. Repeat." is out now. Full details on where to buy the book are available on her website www.extremeyou.com (http://extremeyou.com/
