Redcat Racing is entering the competition racing drone arena

-- The Redcat Carbon 210 Race Drone is a ready to fly professional racing drone. With a fully carbon fiber chassis, HD camera, brushless motors, and high end electronics, the Carbon 210 is perfect for those wanting to get into competition drone racing. The FPV (first person view) ready Carbon 210 race drone (goggles not included) allows the pilot to view what the drone views, as if the pilot were actually sitting inside the drone. A 600TVL camera and 5.8GHz 40 channel video transmitter allow for clear real time video transmission. (video receiver and display not included) Are you into speed? The Carbon 210 Race Drone can reach speeds of 45mph! While the Carbon 210 is fast, precise, and 3D maneuverable, it's not just for professional drone racers. With its SPRacing F3 flight controller, the Carbon 210 is stable, easy to fly, and can be adjusted to fit the specific needs of the racer. Beginners and pros alike will enjoy the Carbon 210. The included 6 channel transmitter allows to select, on the fly, three different flight modes, stabilize, intermediate, and advanced. This allows the improving drone racer to be comfortable and competitive throughout his/her entire learning curve. The Carbon 210 includes a sturdy aluminum carrying case, which houses all of its included components, like the 6 channel transmitter, drone, propellers, LIPO battery pack, LIPO balance charger, connection cables, and tools. All that is required for you to buy separately are 4x AA batteries for the transmitter. Get into drone racing today with the Redcat Carbon 210. SPECS * Class: 210 * Vehicle Type: FPV Race Drone * Motor Type: 2204 KV2500 Electric Brushless motors (CW/CCW) * Speed Control: Brushless ESC * Length: 7.36" Width: 7.2" Height: 3.66" * Wheelbase: 8.27" * Chassis: Carbon Fiber LED Lights: Front / Rear LEDs Battery: 11.1V 1500mAh 25C 3S LIPO (charger included) Battery Plug Type: Deans Radio System: 6 channel 2.4GHz To learn more about the Carbon 210 Race Drone visit http://www.redcatracing.com/CARBON-210-RACE-DRONE
About Redcat Racing: Established in 2005, Redcat Racing (www.redcatracing.com)
has become premier name for Fast - Affordable - Fun ready to run, gas, nitro and electric powered remote controlled surface vehicles. All Redcat Racing vehicles come fully assembled and ready to run right out to the box making it simple for anyone to get started in the R/C hobby. Redcat Racing has a complete line of parts and accessories as well as a wide selection of vehicle sizes ranging from 1/24 scale to 1/5 scale, ensuring that there is a Fast-Affordable-
Fun vehicle for everyone. Visit http://www.redcatracing.com
