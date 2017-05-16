 
News By Tag
* Folding Cartons
* Packaging
* Social Responsibility
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

Diamond Packaging Awarded Gold in EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Assessment

Diamond recognized for its superior approach to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices
 
 
JPG Diamond Packaging awarded Gold in EcoVadis Assessment
JPG Diamond Packaging awarded Gold in EcoVadis Assessment
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Folding Cartons
Packaging
Social Responsibility

Industry:
Environment

Location:
Rochester - New York - US

Subject:
Awards

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Diamond Packaging has been granted a Gold Recognition Level based on its participation in the EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assessment in April 2017. The result places Diamond in the top 4% of suppliers evaluated by EcoVadis in all categories.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is the continuing commitment to behave responsibly by integrating social and environmental concerns into business operations. CSR goes beyond regulatory compliance to focus on how companies manage their economic, social, and environmental impacts, as well as their relationships with stakeholders (e.g., employees, suppliers, government).

EcoVadis operates the first collaborative platform providing Supplier Sustainability Ratings for global supply chains. EcoVadis was founded with the belief that global businesses can make a huge positive impact on improving environmental and social practices globally, through their supply chains.

The EcoVadis methodology is at the core of its CSR analysis system, covering 21 criteria across four themes of Environment, Labor Practices, Fair Business Practices, and Sustainable Procurement. The methodology is built on international CSR standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000, covering 150 spend categories and 140 countries.

Diamond was ranked in the top 8% of suppliers assessed by EcoVadis in the category "Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and of containers of paper and paperboard", and in the top 4% of suppliers assessed by EcoVadis in all categories.

Diamond ranked highest in the Environment category, which comprises both operational factors (e.g., energy consumption, waste management) and product stewardship (e.g., product end-of-life, customer health and safety issues).

Diamond reported on its industry-leading greenbox sustainability initiative to research, design, and implement packaging solutions that are innovative and sustainable. The core of the initiative – designs, materials, and methods – represents a comprehensive approach to packaging that minimizes environmental impact throughout the supply chain.

Through creative design, careful material selection, and best practices at the plant level, Diamond is able to minimize waste, reduce shipping costs and increase efficiencies – all of which support a sustainable use of resources and cultivate a positive emotional connection to the brand. Today, all of Diamond's packaging is manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy and produced in a Zero Manufacturing Waste to Landfill (ZMWL) facility.

About Diamond Packaging:

Founded in 1911, Diamond Packaging is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business specializing in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Utilizing state of-the-art technologies, Diamond designs and manufactures paperboard and plastic folding cartons for the personal care (cosmetics, hair care, skin care, fragrance, oral care, and shaving), health care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and consumer electronics industries. Its client portfolio includes Bausch & Lomb, Beiersdorf, Coty, Elizabeth Arden, Estée Lauder, Godiva, L'Oreal, Otter Products, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, and many other Fortune 500 companies. Diamond differentiates itself through award-winning creative design, packaging innovation/technicalexpertise, its greenbox sustainability initiative, and the Global Packaging Alliance® (GPA). For more information about Diamond Packaging, visit www.diamondpackaging.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the first collaborative platform providing sustainability ratings and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. EcoVadis' easy-to-use CSR scorecards help companies to monitor suppliers' environmental, ethical, and social practices across 150 purchasing categories and 110 countries. Over 150 industry leaders such as Nestlé, GSK, Heineken, Michelin, Johnson & Johnson, Schneider Electric, L'Oreal, BASF, and Subway, and over 30,000 of their trading partners use EcoVadis to reduce risk and drive sustainability and innovation. For more information visit http://www.ecovadis.com.

Contact
Dennis Bacchetta, director of marketing
800-333-4079
dbacchetta@diamondpkg.com
End
Source:
Email:***@diamondpkg.com Email Verified
Tags:Folding Cartons, Packaging, Social Responsibility
Industry:Environment
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 16, 2017
Diamond Packaging PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share