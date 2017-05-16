 
News By Tag
* Brelby Theatre Company
* Historic Downtown Glendale
* Unexpected
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Glendale
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


UNEXPECTED Delivers Heartstring Tugs and a Punch in the Gut

 
 
Devon Mahon
Devon Mahon
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Brelby Theatre Company
* Historic Downtown Glendale
* Unexpected

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Glendale - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Events

GLENDALE, Ariz. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- "Taylor is driven by love. He's a romantic and very dramatic," said Devon Mahon of his character in John Perovich's new play, unexpected, opening at Brelby Theatre Company this Friday. "The play is about love at one of its greatest points, when it is unexpected," Mahon continued.

"I think this show is about love and finding love in the most unexpected places," said Mahon's cast mate, Bertha Alicia Cortes. Cortes plays the role of Phoebe, whom she describes as "sweet, simple and kind."

"She can also be a bit naïve," Cortes continued, "but it's because she is pure at heart. She loves her sisters and her mother even though she at times does not feel the love in return. She can be very brave when she stops doubting herself and stops listening to the million of negative things running through her head. For Phoebe, unexpected is about finding love after wanting it and needing it for a very long time. It's about the love that we choose in our lives and how it changes us for the better.

Mahon says working with director, Gerald Thomson has been rewarding. "He's so much fun and the most lively director I've ever seen. His excitement never ends - he's always leaping into the stage with a new question for you, an idea to play with or consider, or just giddy appreciation for the work you're doing."

"I have loved working with this cast and production team," said Cortes. "Everyone is so talented and I am learning so much from watching them. I love watching everyone show so much passion for the thing they love. Audiences should come see unexpected because it's true, it's honest, it's funny and it might just change you a little bit. The language is so beautiful and it tugs at your heart strings."

Mahon is adamant that audiences should see unexpected, "because playwright John Perovich has delivered yet another masterpiece that punches you right in the gut - you laugh, you cry, you leave talking about what you experienced. I love the script, this cast, and our production team," he said.

Devon Mahon received his Bachelor of Science in Theatre with a Performance emphasis from Northern Arizona University in 2014. His previous Brelby stage credit include Douglas Panch in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Mr. Harlan in Cold War Kids, The Hungry Tiger in The Oz Chronicles, Trent in Windfall, and Leon Steponovich Tolchinsky in Fools. Devon has also worked in areas of design and assistant stage management as well as performing with Brelby's resident improv troupe, Results May Vary.

Bertha Alicia Cortes is a theatre teacher at Black Mountain Elementary School. She received her bachelors in Theatre Education in 2015 from Grand Canyon University. Since then, she has been involved with Brelby Theatre Company. Her Brelby acting credits include Princess and the Pirate as the Torturer's Apprentice and The Oz Chronicals as Unicorn. She has been Assistant Stage Manager  forFan Girl, Three Musketeers: Utopia Lost, and Rosie's Pub. She has also designed props for Cold War Kids, Quest for Claus and Peter and the Starcatcher and stage managed Macbeth and Space Junk.

Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.

UNEXPECTED plays May 19-20, 26-27, June 2-3, 9-10 at 7:30pm May 21, 28, June 4 at 2:00PM. Tickets are available by visiting the official website, brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Admission to unexpected is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: brelby.com/showgo. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.

Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
Source:Brelby Theatre Company
Email:***@universalaccessproductions.org Email Verified
Tags:Brelby Theatre Company, Historic Downtown Glendale, Unexpected
Industry:Arts
Location:Glendale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 16, 2017
Universal Access Productions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share