News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Prestige Yacht Charters Announces Availability of Private Charters to View Macy's Fireworks
The nation's largest Independence Day display, the 41st annual Macy's Fireworks, will be held along the East River and will begin promptly at 9:20 PM. Prestige Yacht Charters is offering exclusive charters of private yachts for anywhere from two to more than 800 people.
David Hackert, President of Prestige Yacht Charters, said, "From a central location on the East River, Prestige Yacht Charters will literally be in the center of the patriotic music and colorful fireworks lighting up the impressive silhouette of the New York City skyline. Unlike public cruises or ticketed voyages, our charters will capture the essence of the yachting experience with an event perfectly tailored to fit your needs.
Mr. Hackert continued by describing a typical experience on one of his yachts. Plush furnishings, architectural ceiling and walls adorned with sophisticated artwork capture the essence of days of yore, when yachts were reserved for the rich and famous. The yachts offer climate-controlled interior spaces with oversized windows to ensure satisfaction in any weather.
Charters can accommodate almost any number of passengers for occasions such as holiday celebrations, birthdays, weddings and business events. Dining opportunities include nearly any cuisine with acclaimed chefs making the food alone an incentive for the trip. Entertainment possibilities include live bands, DJs, caricaturists or a casino.
Mr. Hackert concluded, "Whether it's a piano lounge or a formal dance floor, a cocktail party or a sit-down dinner, Prestige Yacht Charters customizes its trips to perfectly meet its passengers' needs. Add that to the stunning fireworks, and you will create an evening to remember for the rest of your lives."
About Prestige Yacht Charters
Prestige Yacht Charters, a premier luxury-yacht charter company serving New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, offers more than 20 yachts for parties from two to 1,200 people. Expert planners help customers select a yacht and organize an event based on personal preferences such as budget, food and beverage service, entertainment and business needs. All vessels are climate-controlled with enclosed decks in case of inclement weather. Clients can select a boat by viewing the ship profile and interior at www.prestigeyachtcharters.com. (http://www.prestigeyachtcharters.com/
Contact
David Hackert
212-717-0300
dhackert@lexboat.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse