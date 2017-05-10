News By Tag
* Stem
* Jewish
* Robots
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
36 Jewish Student Groups Showcase Projects at CIJE Young Engineers Conference in Boca Raton
Robots, Bicycles with Blinkers and a Weight-Measuring Medical Device were Among the Inventions; Katz Yeshiva High School Team Also Celebrate Winning Team in Recent International Earth Day Themed Technion Competition with Consul General of Israel
"We want Katz Yeshiva High School to be a center for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics)
Rabbi Jonathan Kroll, head of school at KYHS, agreed: "Over the past two years we have enhanced the STEM program to enrich our students lives and help create real student engineers. There are so many Jewish kids that have entered the field of engineering and consider it as a future career option because of programs exactly like CIJE.
Participating Jewish high schools included: KYHS, Donna Klein Jewish Academy, Scheck Hillel Community Day School, David Posnack Jewish Day School, Yeshiva Toras Chaim Toras Emes, and American Hebrew Academy (North Carolina).
Among the many engineering projects and inventions on display during the conference were:
· A robot that drives around and throws balls into nets via remote, invented by students from KYHS's robotics team. The project was created by students Max Davis, Noah Bernten, Ethan Loskove, Josh Bernten, Akiva Groman Michal Amar and Ayelet Gross. Davis added: "The process is the most important part of this project. It was all about collaboration with the team and learning about mechanical engineering."
· Safecycle bike and helmet that features turn signal lights linked from the handles on the bike to the lights on the helmet. Jaimie Bursztyn and Elliot Shiro, ninth graders at Scheck Hillel in North Miami, created the invention to combat the high number of bicycle accidents. Shiro, a triathlete, and Jaime hope to patent the invention and bring it to market…after finals, which start next week. "We had to learn a lot about coding, wiring, metal work, 3D printing and radio frequency to create this project."
· Medi-Weight, a weighted medical tray to be used in surgery and hospital to prevent anything from being left in the patient. Inventors Aleeza Resiner and Rebecca Levy, students at David Posnack Day School said their goal was to help save time by making an automatic device that weights instruments and alerts the medical staff when a tool is missing from the tray. "It has been such a cool experience working in robotics and engineering, especially as girls. We hope to represent what girls can do, go against typical gender roles, and stick with it."
Prior to the engineering conference portion of the event, Lior Haiat, Consul General of Israel to Florida and Puerto Rico, spoke and presented certificates to six KYHS students who won first place in the 2017 Technion Rube Goldberg Earth Day Challenge. The winning students included: Michal Amar, Ty Kay, Ethan Loskove, Noah Bernten, Max Davis, and Josh Bernten.
The Rube Goldberg challenge requires creating is a wacky contraption that is deliberately over-engineered to perform a simple task by setting off a comical chain reaction. The KYHS team concocted a one-minute chain reaction in which Coca Cola bottles activated a toy car, sent a ball down a winding slide worthy of a Water Park, releasing liquid gallium to complete a circuit, which eventually set off a stream of water that spun a home-built Ferris wheel, knocked down popcorn boxes that activated a fan—illustrating recycling (plastic, metal and paper) and alternative energy sources (hydro, solar and wind power).
"Being a part of the KYHS robotics team, I can show others what I can do in the areas of engineering and robotics," said Noah Bernten, an 11th grader at KYHS. "I want to go to The Technion in Israel to study engineering. I want to be part of Israel's technology culture and projects like this are steps in the right direction to get there."
Pictures from the event: https://www.dropbox.com/
About Katz Yeshiva High School
Katz Yeshiva High School of South Florida (KYHS), formerly Weinbaum Yeshiva High School (WYHS), is a Modern Orthodox coeducational yeshiva high school. It offers a demanding dual curriculum of General and Judaic Studies. The school was founded in 1998 and its mission is to engage, challenge, and inspire students to reach their intellectual, personal, and spiritual potential in an environment that stimulates critical thinking and academic and religious growth. Today's KYHS student body (grades 9-12) includes approximately 320 students from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. KYHS is the largest Orthodox High School outside the New York area. To learn more about the school, visit www.YeshivaHS.org.
Contact
BlueIvy Communications
Melisa Perlman
***@blueivycommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse