Top Chefs Come Together To Raise Money For PARC
Proceeds to benefit culinary arts students with special needs
Top Chefs raises financial support and awareness for PARC's Culinary Arts Program and the opportunities it provides to individuals with special needs. It teaches those in the program to cook for themselves and pick nutritious and well-rounded recipes, giving them more independence. Most importantly, the program also trains and certifies each individual for future job opportunities in our local, thriving hospitality industry. Multiple graduates from the program have been placed in kitchens throughout Pinellas County and are earning impressive salaries.
"PARC is extremely fortunate to have a friend in Laurie Stogniew, Top Chefs Chair since inception," said Monica Lukasik, Director of Marketing and Communications. "Laurie helped bring this event to life three years ago and has been integral in connecting PARC to the restaurants, chefs, and sponsors as well as making this event one of the organization's signature events."
PARC's Top Chefs fundraiser has become a "must attend" local event and sells out annually. Its popularity is due to the pairing of top restaurants and their chefs with students from the Culinary Teaching Kitchen @ PARC to serve delicious food and showcase the collaboration of all participants for an invaluable training experience.
Restaurants scheduled to attend include Birch & Vine at The Birchwood, Guppy's, Rusty's Bistro at The Sheraton Sand Key, 1200 Chophouse, Clear Sky on Cleveland, and Tryst. Jenn Holloway, from WFLA News Channel 8, will serve as the emcee for the event. Open bar and signature drinks will be provided by Breakthru Beverage Group and desserts will be provided by LeAnn's Cheesecakes.
About PARC
PARC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children and adults with developmental disabilities to exercise their independence and experience life to the fullest. Established in 1953, PARC currently serves more than 800 individuals in the greater Tampa Bay area. Visit https://www.parc-
Media Contact
Monica Lukasik
Director of Marketing & Communications
727.341.6930
mlukasik@parc-
