 
News By Tag
* Food
* Nonprofit
* St Petersburg
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Petersburg
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

Top Chefs Come Together To Raise Money For PARC

Proceeds to benefit culinary arts students with special needs
 
 
PARC Top Chefs Logo
PARC Top Chefs Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Food
Nonprofit
St Petersburg

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
St. Petersburg - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- PARC's third annual Top Chefs event will be held at The Birchwood in their Grand Ballroom on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Top Chefs raises financial support and awareness for PARC's Culinary Arts Program and the opportunities it provides to individuals with special needs. It teaches those in the program to cook for themselves and pick nutritious and well-rounded recipes, giving them more independence. Most importantly, the program also trains and certifies each individual for future job opportunities in our local, thriving hospitality industry. Multiple graduates from the program have been placed in kitchens throughout Pinellas County and are earning impressive salaries.

"PARC is extremely fortunate to have a friend in Laurie Stogniew, Top Chefs Chair since inception," said Monica Lukasik, Director of Marketing and Communications. "Laurie helped bring this event to life three years ago and has been integral in connecting PARC to the restaurants, chefs, and sponsors as well as making this event one of the organization's signature events."

PARC's Top Chefs fundraiser has become a "must attend" local event and sells out annually. Its popularity is due to the pairing of top restaurants and their chefs with students from the Culinary Teaching Kitchen @ PARC to serve delicious food and showcase the collaboration of all participants for an invaluable training experience.

Restaurants scheduled to attend include Birch & Vine at The Birchwood, Guppy's, Rusty's Bistro at The Sheraton Sand Key, 1200 Chophouse, Clear Sky on Cleveland, and Tryst. Jenn Holloway, from WFLA News Channel 8, will serve as the emcee for the event. Open bar and signature drinks will be provided by Breakthru Beverage Group and desserts will be provided by LeAnn's Cheesecakes.

About PARC

PARC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children and adults with developmental disabilities to exercise their independence and experience life to the fullest. Established in 1953, PARC currently serves more than 800 individuals in the greater Tampa Bay area. Visit https://www.parc-fl.org to learn more.

Media Contact
Monica Lukasik
Director of Marketing & Communications
727.341.6930
mlukasik@parc-fl.org
End
Source:PARC
Email:***@parc-fl.org Email Verified
Tags:Food, Nonprofit, St Petersburg
Industry:Non-profit
Location:St. Petersburg - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bayshore Marketing Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share