O'nitaa Brings the Best of Designer Asian Fashion to the UK

O'nitaa, London's favorite destination for designer Asian apparel and accessories, unveils latest collections procured by collaborating with talented designers in the Indian sub-continent.
 
 
MARYLEBONE, British IOT - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- (Press Release) – Are you looking for stunning Asian bridal dresses in the UK? Are you apprehensive you won't be able to find the dream outfit you're longing for? Don't fear, for O'nitaa is the new fashion address in town! This multi-designer retail store offers an eclectic range of Asian apparel including unique bridal dresses you won't find anywhere else.

The store has just launched a fresh, new collection of exquisite Asian bridal dresses in the UK. Speaking at the event, O'nitaa's spokesperson revealed, "We understand that bridal attire in India and Pakistan varies from region to region and depends on the culture of a particular region. We carry an assortment of designer bridal apparel that meets the requirements of all Asian women from Karachi to Kanyakumari. We collaborate with talented designers who use their exceptional design and craftsmanship skills to create bridal apparel of unparalleled beauty. We are always on the lookout for eye-catching designs and we are confident brides-to-be will find something that suits their personality and personal style sense."

In O'nitaa's vast collection of Asian bridal dresses, customers can find lenghas, sarees, sharara sets and salwarkameezes in a wide range of beautiful fabrics and color combinations. If you're excited by the idea of a heavy lehenga with blue applique work, a gold lenghas with green blouse and dupatta or a maroon and turquoise bridal sharara set, you need to check out O'nitaa's collection right now. Most of the bridal dresses feature astonishing traditional detailing such as bandhini, mirror work, zari work, gotapatti and thread embroidery along with breathtaking ornamentation you can't get enough of. O'nitaa offers made-to-order services for brides who want a completely bespoke dress. The store provides individual in-store style consultations where knowledgeable staff guides customers in picking the perfect outfit. Everything from the fabric and embellishments can be customized to suit your preferences and budget.

O'nitaa offers a broad range of designer Asian clothes in the UK to cater to the needs of discerning fashionistas. In this regard, O'nitaa's spokesperson said, "We aim to dress modern Asian men and women for all moods and occasions. We have traditional salwarkameez sets, stylish Anarkali sets, comfortable tunics and Indo-Western wear in the latest trending styles so our customers can appear at their fashionable best for all community festivities and occasions. Our prêt collection is available in a wide array of sizes and is particularly popular among women looking for instant gratification. For men, we provide elegant outfits that are suitable for weddings, black tie events and casual wear. Customers can drop into our store that's strategically located in London's fashionable Marylebone district or opt for the convenience of online shopping on our website."

Along with designer Asian clothes in the UK, the renowned store also offers a broad range of exquisite accessories including jewelry, bags, footwear, scarves and cover-ups. The idea is to help customers create a perfect ensemble without having to trudge from one shop to another. Whether it's beautiful kundanmaang tikka, large dangling earrings, charming embroidered footwear or a diamante studded clutch, you will find the perfect accessories in O'nitaa's gorgeous collection. For more information, visit www.onitaa.co.uk.

About: O'nitaa is an internationally reputed supplier of quality Asian clothing including couture, designer wear, Indo-Western apparel and pret-a-porter collections sourced from talented designers in the Indian sub-continent. The company offers made to measure services for its couture collection that can be purchased from its flagship multi-designer retail store in London's Marylebone district.

