MYLIFEBOX: Store All Your Documents Safely

Contact

2 Calvin Close, Bateleur Crescent

Table View, Cape Town 7441

+2782 802 5545

info@mylifebox.co.za 2 Calvin Close, Bateleur CrescentTable View, Cape Town 7441+2782 802 5545

End

-- As the world continues to become ever more organised, with more paperwork involved every step of the way, we need to keep up with these developments and become more organised ourselves. Technology has advanced beyond measure and can easily be used to get all our papers in apple pie order. However, one does need to have the necessary know-how to take advantage of these advancements.Proper care should be taken to safeguard your immediate family's interests and their future. Storing physical copies of a person's will, emergency contacts and policies can be a cumbersome and unsafe task. It is also important to keep them organised in order for your family and close ones to access it in any unanticipated situation.Mylifebox.co.za is a reliable Android app that provides secure storage for important documents such as an individual's insurance policies, any emergency contacts and a will. It is not restricted to only documents, but can store important photos and videos as well, making it a perfect archiving tool.Advanced cloud technology, makes MYLIFEBOX work efficiently and securely, providing an online vault of sorts. Security is of top priority, as MYLIFEBOX guarantees to be a secure online storage facility. It takes additional steps to ensure security, discussed below:• The app itself can be accessed from any Android device, which is extremely important in case of loss or damage to the device.• The registered user would get an email notification if the MYLIFEBOX app is accessed by another mobile device.• The app provides an effective confirmation procedure, where it asks the user if they want to exit, when the app is about to close. Additionally, even if no selection is made, the app closes itself when focus is shifted onto something else on the device. This prevents unauthorised access to the documents.• It has a foolproof password protection scheme, where no passwords can be stored.• The app cannot be minimised, ensuring that no errors occur due to distraction.• Email verification is mandatory.Since its main purpose is for storing personal documentation, it is not restricted to only these types of documents. Some other types of documents that can be stored are:• Treasured photos and videos• Medical documents including scanned copies of medical insurance cards, prescription details, etc.• Emergency documents like lawyer details, financial advisor, etc.The MYLIFEBOX app, is dedicated to providing the best solution for storing your files. Its advanced cloud technology allows you to store and share files and documents, as well as leaving a paper trail for your near and dear ones, in the case of any emergency. There are three types of accounts that have varied hosting spaces:-• The Freemium account with a hosting space of 1 MB and is free of cost.• The Standard account with a hosting space of 1 GB. Its R 199.99 per annum.• The Premium account with a hosting space of 5 GB. It is R549.99 per annum.In short, MYLIFEBOX.co.za provides a comprehensive digital storage solution, capable of storing legal documents, treasured memories, one's medical history, emergency contacts and other documents pertaining to property and identity. The App is free to download and easy to use.MYLIFEBOX is a password protected app to save your personal information such as will, insurance policy, emergency contacts, photos, videos, medical documents and many more. It is specially designed for Android.