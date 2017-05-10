News By Tag
Magic, Dance, Music, Kato Kaelin Appearance Among Entertainment At Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines
Plethora Of Ongoing Live Shows, Trivia, Giveaways On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
"We want Wizard World Des Moines attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs,"
Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines entertainment lineup are:
· Magician David Casas dazzling fans with his own brand of magic and demonstrations (Sunday)
· DJ spinning all weekend
· Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event, including trivia and giveaways right from the entertainment stage
· Rugged Soles Tap Troupe, demonstrating some of the best in "classic," Sinatra-inspired ballet, pop songs and a capella tap (Saturday)
· Victor Johnson: Solo Piano and Synthesizer interpretations of fun songs (Friday through Sunday)
· Retro@ctive Band, a tribute to the music of the 1980s (Saturday)
· Cirque Wonderland, a collection of enticing aerial, acrobatic, and circus performers pushing the boundaries of entertainment (Saturday)
· Kevin Horner ventriloquist performances and demonstrations Saturday through Sunday)
· Rock It Man Entertainment Dueling Pianos (Saturday)
· Lavonne Roberts, the "solo, sass and nothing but crass" singer/songwriter, a native of Des Moines (Sunday)
· Zachary Freedom, performing songs all the way from the 1940s up to the hottest stars today (Saturday)
· Infinity Variety Band, with all types of music from Top 40 to jazz to Motown and more (Friday)
· Jedi Stage combat and kids demos (Friday through Sunday)
· Jonathan Moody, a little bit of country from the Grand Ole Opry and House of Blues
· An array of Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including costume contests both days!
The full schedule of entertainment and programming can be found at http://wizardworld.com/
The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which include Stan Lee (Marvel), John Cusack (High Fidelity, Say Anything...)
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Des show hours are Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Des Moines, visit http://wizardworld.com/
