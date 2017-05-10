 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

Magic, Dance, Music, Kato Kaelin Appearance Among Entertainment At Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines

Plethora Of Ongoing Live Shows, Trivia, Giveaways On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
 
 
Wizard World Comic Con entertainment stage
Wizard World Comic Con entertainment stage
 
DES MOINES, Iowa - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- From magicians to tap dancers, cirque performances, music and personality Kato Kaelin to a varied lineup of singers, songwriters, bands, dueling pianos and other options, Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the highlights of its new non-stop entertainment lineup at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, Friday through Sunday at the Iowa Events Center. The initiative, designed to keep the show floor buzzing throughout the weekend, will feature national and local acts of all kinds, allowing fans to enjoy more of the best of pop culture during the event and into the evenings.

"We want Wizard World Des Moines attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs," said John Maatta, Wizard World CEO. "Whether it's world-class magicians, interactive Q&A's with interesting personalities, live music, dance and art demonstrations, it will be wall-to-wall entertainment all weekend. These are in addition to the celebrity sessions, creator panels and other topical programming fans have come to expect at Wizard World events."

Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines entertainment lineup are:

· Magician David Casas dazzling fans with his own brand of magic and demonstrations (Sunday)

· DJ spinning all weekend

· Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event, including trivia and giveaways right from the entertainment stage

· Rugged Soles Tap Troupe, demonstrating some of the best in "classic," Sinatra-inspired ballet, pop songs and a capella tap (Saturday)

· Victor Johnson:  Solo Piano and Synthesizer interpretations of fun songs (Friday through Sunday)

· Retro@ctive Band, a tribute to the music of the 1980s (Saturday)

· Cirque Wonderland, a collection of enticing aerial, acrobatic, and circus performers pushing the boundaries of entertainment (Saturday)

· Kevin Horner ventriloquist performances and demonstrations Saturday  through Sunday)

· Rock It Man Entertainment Dueling Pianos (Saturday)

· Lavonne Roberts, the "solo, sass and nothing but crass" singer/songwriter, a native of Des Moines (Sunday)

· Zachary Freedom, performing songs all the way from the 1940s up to the hottest stars today (Saturday)

· Infinity Variety Band, with all types of music from Top 40 to jazz to Motown and more (Friday)

· Jedi Stage combat and kids demos (Friday through Sunday)

· Jonathan Moody, a little bit of country from the Grand Ole Opry and House of Blues

· An array of Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including costume contests both days!

The full schedule of entertainment and programming can be found at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/des-moines.

The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which include Stan Lee (Marvel), John Cusack (High Fidelity, Say Anything...), Dean Cain ("Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl"), James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots"), Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed," "Pretty Little Liars"), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory), Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th, Hatchet franchises), Marina Sirtis ("Star Trek: The Next Generation"), Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City") and others. The event marks Wizard World's third annual show in Des Moines and the sixth on Wizard World's 2017 calendar.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Des show hours are Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Des Moines, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/des-moines

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
Source:
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
Wizard World, Comic Con, Des Moines
Entertainment
Des Moines - Iowa - United States
Events
