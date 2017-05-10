 
Sophos to Place the Spotlight on Synchronized Security at GISEC 2017

Company to showcase its extensive security portfolio at the region's leading IT security event
 
 
Harish Chib, Sophos
Harish Chib, Sophos
 
DUBAI, UAE - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Sophos (LSE:SOPH),a global leader in network and endpoint security announced its participation at Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC 2017) which will be held from May 21st - May 23rd, 2017 at the Dubai World Trade and Convention Centre. The company will showcase its extensive security portfolio and focus on its synchronized security strategy.

"Given the scale and sophistication of attacks in the Middle East region, companies are looking for smarter and simpler IT security solutions.A recent Sophos-sponsored study developed by International Data Corporation (IDC) revealed that complexity is driving the need of integrated security in the region andit is one of the top priorities for CIOs and IT Managers. Majority of the respondents agreed with the concept of linking network firewall and endpoint security for better insights and the acceptance was higher among the large enterprises. Synchronized security is the new key for protection against cyber threats in the region,"said Harish Chib, VP MEA Sophos.

"GISEC, being an important event for the Middle East IT security industry, is a perfect platform for Sophos to communicate our vision of 'Synchronized Security'. We plan to highlight our latest innovation, Security Heartbeat™, which for the first time allows the endpoint and network security to actively and continuously share threat intelligence to effectively protect against sophisticated threats in a manageable way.It is also a great opportunity for us to meet with key decision makers." he added.

At the exhibition,Sophos will highlight the core tenant of synchronized security strategy that can beused to successfully protect an organization from the growth of sophisticated attacks. The company will showcase its extensive portfolio of its next-generation endpoint and network security solutionsincluding the recently launched Sophos Mobile 7, the latest versionof Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution that extends containerization support for Android Enterprise, Sophos InterceptX, and the latest synchronized encryption solution -SafeGuard Encryption8, which can automatically respond to threat incidents from connected endpoint protection.

Sophos top local executives and security experts will be present at Stall B-100,Hall : ZAB5 and will engage with visitors, customers and channel partners, understand their security requirements, address their concerns and share their global experiences and success stories with them.Through presentations and demos at the stand, the company plans to give its customers a first-hand experience on the benefits of synchronized security.

Tags:Sophos, GISEC 2017, Security
Industry:Technology
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
