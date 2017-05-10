 
Global Packaging Automation Solution market to reach $71 Billion by 2026

The packaging automation solution market was valued at USD 29.95 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 71.05 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.02%, between 2016 and 2026.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The packaging automation solutions enable automated packaging by using automated machinery and electronic equipment. The packaging automation solutions increase the efficiency and speed of production, product handling, product storage, and product shipment. Moreover, it helps decrease the labor cost, minimize damages during material handling, increase the efficiency of the plant, and cut down the overall cost of manufacturing and packaging. The advanced technological developments such as Internet of Things (IOT), big data, advanced and autonomous robots and vehicles, mobile technology, energy monitoring, and digital manufacturing are being successfully implemented in factory automation. These technologies are the latest trends in the packaging automation solution market. The increased use of industrial internet of things will boost the remote monitoring of the packaging automation solutions through the devices such as smartphones, smart watches, and tablets among others. The better access to information would help drive the growth of the automation in the packaging industry.

The use of packaging automation solutions in the sectors such as food and beverages, logistics and warehousing, and health care is driving the market. The increased interest of the manufacturing companies in automation technologies is one of the major driving factors for the packaging automation solution market. The high level of maintenance required and the high capital cost is the major restraints for the packaging automation solution market.

Europe is expected to lead the packaging automation solution market in terms of market Size, and APAC is likely to grow at the highest rate in the market. The increase in the number of start-ups in the APAC region and the increased acceptance of the packaging automation technology in the region are the drivers of the market.

The companies covered in the report are Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Automated Packaging Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Kollmorgen (U.S.), and BEUMER Group GmbH & co. KG (Germany).

This report covers the packaging automation solution market and provides an in-depth analysis of each sub-segment of the packaging automation solution market. The market numbers have been given from 2014 and have been forecasted till 2026, offering crucial insights into the market. In this report, the packaging automation solution market has been analyzed on the basis of Potter's five forces. The bargaining power of suppliers and intensity of competitive rivalry are considered to have a high impact on the packaging automation solution market.

http://19columns.com/report/Global_Packaging_Automation_M...

Rahul Nadendla
