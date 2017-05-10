News By Tag
Revive the Front Door: Making the Right Paint Color Choice
Painting the front door of your home will revive it and your property as well. Choosing the right paint color will add value to the curb appeal of your home. You can use Feng Shui for guidance or obtain inspiration from the landscape.
When you are painting the exterior of your home, choosing the right color for the front door becomes all the more important. It will enhance the curb appeal of your home and make your property shine. A bright and well-painted door is the sign of prosperity. Even if you are not interested in undertaking a complete exterior home renovation, painting the front door can spruce up the property instantly. Revive the front door to glam up the exterior of your home and make it beautiful without undertaking a financial burden.
The Feng Shui Angle
If you believe in Feng Shui, you will be glad to know that the front door holds high importance in the philosophy. The front door is called the mouth of Chi or energy. And, if you want your home to have good energy, you need to pay attention to the front door.
In Feng Shui, choice of the most auspicious color depends on the direction of the front door. If the front door faces East, your best options includes colors that resemble wood such as brown and green. For south-facing door, color red is the prime choice. White and yellow colors suit west-front doors. And, for doors facing the north direction, black and blue colors are suitable.
Choosing the Right Color for the Front Door
For the right color choice, you can take help of Feng Shui or use your imagination to make a decision. You can take inspiration from landscape, color of the siding, patio, etc. to make a choice. Choosing a bright and contrasting color may seem to be an overwhelming task to you but do not shy away from it. If you have doubts, tape a couple of swatches to the front door. Remember that a bright color may not suit the interior walls but it can be ideal for the curb appeal of your home. So, think about the color choice and make a right decision to revive the front door.
