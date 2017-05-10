News By Tag
Kitchen Tile Backsplash Makeover Toronto: No Retiling; Simply Painting!
Painting the tile backsplash is an easy way to give a makeover to the Toronto kitchens. Understand what kind of prep work you need to do and use a good-quality primer to create a good base for the paint color. Follow a step-by-step procedure.
When you are undertaking a budget-makeover, it doesn't make sense to retile the kitchen backsplash. It will cost you money and add to your budget. On the other hand, painting it is an inexpensive yet effective solution. You simply need the right color and finish along with a few paint brushes to finish your masterpiece.
But, before undertaking the mini-painting project in the kitchen, you must prepare for it. Remember that thorough preparation is the difference between a successful painting project and a disastrous one.
How to paint the Kitchen Tile Backsplash Successfully?
• Prep Work to ensure Best Work
A successful backsplash painting project doesn't just involve giving a fresh coat of paint to the surface. You have to clear the area so that you get enough space to paint the backsplash. Start with removing kitchen utensils. Next in line are the switch plates. You must scrub the painting area thoroughly. Make use of a commercial-grade tile cleaner for optimum results. The backsplash should be clean and free from food splatters, greasy residue, dust, and grim.
Check for cracks in the tiles. If the tiles require repair, consider caulk and epoxy to fix the problem. Ceramic tiles are notorious for having a glossy texture which means you will have to sand the surface properly before starting the painting work.
Afterwards, you should tape off the painting area to protect the kitchen cabinets and the trims. A quick tip for keeping the painters tape intact: you can flatten the edges of the tape with a credit card or a thin strip of cardboard.
• Primer is of Prime Importance
Homeowners choose ceramic tiles for kitchen backsplash because they are easy to clean. You can clean greasy spills easily with soap. But, the glossy texture that ensures efficient cleaning can create a problem while applying paint to the surface. Buy a good-quality epoxy primer to create an excellent painting surface. With the help of the primer, you can increase the durability of the painting project and ensure that the paint sticks to the surface correctly.
• Paint your Favorite Color
Once the primer is dry, you can start painting the tile backsplash with the color of your choice. Remember that you can use paint hardener for drying the paint faster. But, it will also make the paint harder. So, if you are using it, make sure that you finish the painting work quickly. Alternatively, you can mix the hardener to small batches of paint to avoid any problem. Also, do not forget to keep paint thinner handy.
Avoid applying thick layers because it can cause the paint to peel off quickly. Instead, work your way through thin coats of paint allowing each layer to dry off completely before beginning with the next one. If you are choosing a dark shade, remember to read the instruction to get the shade that you desire.
