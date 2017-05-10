News By Tag
Reliance communication and Aircel merger got approval from Shareholders
"The shareholders of Reliance Communications at their meeting convened pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), have today approved with 99.99 per cent majority for the Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of the wireless division of the company and Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, into Aircel Limited and Dishnet Wireless Limited (the Scheme)," the company statement said.
RTL shareholders also gave approval to the merger on the meeting held pursuant to the order of NCLT, added the statement. Aircel's shareholders already approved the merger on April 22, 2017, took place on the order of NCLT.
Approvals from the Security and Exchange Board of India, BSE, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Competition Commission of India for the proposed scheme of arrangements have already been received.
This merger between RCOM-Aircel will create a strong operator ranking among India's top four telecom companies on the basis of customer base ad revenues, also making it shine as one of the top three operators by revenues in 12 important cities.
The statement said, the merged entity will have the second-largest spectrum holding amongst all operators, aggregating 448 MHz across the 850, 900, 1800 and 2100 MHz bands, and will enjoy enhanced business continuity through the extended validity of spectrum holdings till 2033-36.
"It will be one of India's largest private sector companies, with an asset base of over Rs 65,000 crore ($10 billion) and net worth of Rs 35,000 crore ($5.38 billion)," the statement said.
Overall debt including the deferred spectrum payment liability of RCOM will reduce by Rs 20,000 crore ($3.07 billion) and Aircel's debt will reduce by Rs 4,000c crore ($615 million) after the transaction will be completed.
A petition has already been signed to the NCLT, Mumbai Bench, for the above-said scheme.
The transaction is subject to necessary approvals. RCOM and present shareholders of Aircel will hold 50 percent stake each in Aircel Limited, post closing.
