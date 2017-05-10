What Exactly is Forex Currencies Trading?

The Forex currencies market is the marketplace, a point-of-meeting where the, you guessed, foreign currencies are traded and exchanged.

--The Forex currencies market is the marketplace, a point-of-meeting where the, you guessed, foreign currencies are traded and exchanged. Currencies are essential to both business and individuals from across the globe, whether they acknowledge that or not.This is all due to a fact that different national currencies (such as Dollar, or Euro, Japanese Yen or Polish Zloty) need to be exchanged in order for the cross-border trade and business relations to exist.So if you are living in America. and want to buy wine from France, then either you personally or the middlemen firm that you buy it from just have to check out with the French producer not in US dollars, but in their (supra) national currency - Euro.Or if you pay these French people with dollars, eventually they will have to convert it to their currency at the end of the day. This means that the U.S. importer is poised to exchange the equivalent face value of U.S. dollars (USD) into euros.The same situation exists for traveling. A French tourist in Egypt can't pay in euros to see the pyramids because the Egypt has its own internal currency - the Egyptian Pound. As such, the holidaymaker has to exchange the euro for the local currency, in this case the Egyptian pound, at the current exchange rate.Ultimately the need to exchange currencies is the first and foremost reason why the forex market is the biggest, most volatile financial market in the world. It dwarfs other markets in size, even the stock exchange or bonds markets, with an average traded value of around U.S. $2,000 billion per day.(The total volume changes all the time, but as of August 2015 it is reported that the forex market traded in excess of U.S. $4.9 trillion per day). This whopping figure amounts to half the US yearly national budget - in just 1 day!)That makes all transactions occur via computer networks between traders across the globe, as opposed to just some single centralized exchange.The Forex currencies market works for 24 hours a day, five days a week, and currencies are traded worldwide in the major financial centers of London stock exchange, New York stock exchange , Tokyo stock exchange , Zurich stock exchange , Frankfurt stock exchange , Hong Kong stock exchange , Singapore stock exchange, Paris and Sydney - across almost every time zone.