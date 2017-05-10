News By Tag
Apliweld® Secure+ revolutionizes the future of exothermic welding
With the development of Apliweld® Secure+ (http://lightningprotection-
This method, apart from being faster and simpler, is characterized by its safety use. According to the Ministry of Employment and Social Security in Spain, in a report that gathers the number of work accidents from January to October 2016, there were a total of 112,410 accidents while handling objects and almost 5,000 of them correspond to the process of joining and welding objects.
This methodology allows for a great reduction in the occupational hazards involved in the manipulation of objects subjected to high temperatures, by having remote ignition and electronic initiator, much safer than the manual application.
This innovative format allows any kind of union through the use of one or more tablets, so you only have one reference to take into account.
Therefore, you can forget about the transport of multiple cartridges with different grammage weights, the storage of infinite references for different types of unions, the impossibility to carry out a job because the wind or the humidity has affected the welding powder, etc.
With all this, both the tablets and the electronic ignition system have passed the tests required by the standard UL467, standard referred to the quality of this type of connections. This has allowed us to obtain the prestigious and international UL certificate (http://lightningprotection-
