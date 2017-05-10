Apliweld® Secure+ revolutionizes the future of exothermic welding

 
PATERNA, Spain - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Exothermic welding, also known as aluminothermic welding, is an irreversible process of molecular bonding of two or more metallic conductors that was developed in the late 19th Century in Germany. There has not been much innovation in the field since then... Until now!

With the development of Apliweld® Secure+ (http://lightningprotection-at3w.com/products/apliweld-exothermic-welding/s2xat4) and its innovative format, Aplicaciones Tecnológicas has revolutionized the future of aluminothermic welding by replacing the traditional welding powder and its manual activation with welding tablets and remote activation using an electronic starter.

This method, apart from being faster and simpler, is characterized by its safety use. According to the Ministry of Employment and Social Security in Spain, in a report that gathers the number of work accidents from January to October 2016, there were a total of 112,410 accidents while handling objects and almost 5,000 of them correspond to the process of joining and welding objects.

This methodology allows for a great reduction in the occupational hazards involved in the manipulation of objects subjected to high temperatures, by having remote ignition and electronic initiator, much safer than the manual application.

This innovative format allows any kind of union through the use of one or more tablets, so you only have one reference to take into account.

Therefore, you can forget about the transport of multiple cartridges with different grammage weights, the storage of infinite references for different types of unions, the impossibility to carry out a job because the wind or the humidity has affected the welding powder, etc.

With all this, both the tablets and the electronic ignition system have passed the tests required by the standard UL467, standard referred to the quality of this type of connections. This has allowed us to obtain the prestigious and international UL certificate (http://lightningprotection-at3w.com/upload/ficheros/apliw...), which guarantees the reliability of the connections.
Source:
Email:***@at3w.com Email Verified
Disclaimer     Report Abuse
