 
News By Tag
* Pets
* Health
* Radio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

The Dynamic Pet Duo talk about cancer, stress and ALS on this week's episode of The Pet Buzz

Join Petrendologist Charlotte Reed and veterinarian Dr. Michael Fleck to discuss how pets are benefiting human health and wellness in adults and children
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pets
* Health
* Radio

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Features

NEW YORK - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Dynamic Pet Duo is pleased to welcome guests National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research's Amy LeBlanc, DVM; University of Florida's Darlene Kertes, PhD; and University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine's Joan Coates, DVM to "The Pet Buzz," the ultimate in pet talk radio.

Specifically, Dr. LeBlanc will discuss how pets battling cancer help lead doctors to cures and treatments for both pets and people. Dr. Kertes will discuss how dogs can help kids feel less stressed. Dr. Coates will speak about degenerative myelopathy, a disease in dogs that can lead to paralysis similar to ALS in humans.   Additionally, Ms. Reed and Dr. Fleck will talk about the best cooling products for pets as temperatures rise in the warmer weather months.

Listen to The Pet Buzz by tuning into WDDV-AM Sarasota (1320/1450) from 10AM to 11AM on Saturday morning or by downloading the iHeart Radio app.  Pet lovers can hear the show LIVE or at a later day by clicking the link for the commercial-free podcasts of the weekly episodes.  Both are hosted on show's web page at http://sarasotanewsradio.iheart.com/onair/the-pet-buzz-57....

The show can also be heard on Cortelyou Road Radio (dot) com on Saturday and Sunday from 8-9AM each day.  And, on WGOL 100.7FM and 920AM in Alabama, on Sunday afternoons at 12PM.

To learn more about The Pet Buzz, contact team@thepetbuzz.com or call 1.888.286.6475.

About Charlotte Reed
Charlotte Reed is the leading pet trend & lifestyle expert. Millions have had the opportunity to watch her on Better TV, CNN, Comedy Central, Fox & Friends, Nate Berkus, The View, Steve Harvey, Today's Show, VH1 and The Willis Report as well as many other televisions and radio shows around the globe, discussing "The What's New" for pets and their people. Reed is the Executive Producer and Host of "The Pet Buzz," a syndicated, pet talk radio show on iHeart Radio based in Sarasota, Florida. She worked as the Pet Solutions columnist for "First for Women" magazine, providing money saving tips to their readers. Charlotte has been a popular blogger for NBC's Petside (dot) com and Pet 360 (dot) com.  As the Happy & Healthy Pets blogger, Reed provided health and wellness pet care tips for Prevention (dot) com readers. Charlotte is also the author of The Miss Fido Manners Complete Book of Dog Etiquette (Adams Media, 2007). Additionally, she served on the New York State Veterinarian Board for nine years, helping to set veterinary policy and educational standards for the State of New York. Reed is a graduate of Lafayette College and Fordham University Law School. For more information, visit CharlotteReed.com.

About Michael Fleck, DVM
Dr. Michael Fleck is a veterinary media expert, frequently appearing on TV and on radio. He lectures around the world primarily on the topic of skin and ear care for the companion animals. Additionally, Fleck has written articles for medical and pet-related publications. He is also the co-host of "The Pet Buzz," a syndicated, pet talk radio show on iHeart Radio Sarasota, Florida. As a practicing veterinary for over 35 years, Dr. Fleck has owned and operated veterinary practices in Michigan, Florida and Guam. Presently, he practices at the Animal Medical Center of Bradenton (http://www.amcofbradenton.com), located in Bradenton, Florida, focusing on small animals. He earned a Bachelor of Science and a degree in Veterinary Medicine from Michigan State University. Additionally, he has a Master's degree in Reproductive Physiology from Western Michigan University. In 2005, Dr. Fleck founded Epiderma Pet which has developed high performance pet skin, ear care and other products under the trademark name, Epi-Pet. Dr. Fleck is an active member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the veterinary medical associations of California, Michigan and Florida.

Contact
Hallie Brown
***@thepetbuzz.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thepetbuzz.com Email Verified
Tags:Pets, Health, Radio
Industry:Pets
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Pet Buzz News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share