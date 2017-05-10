 
Industry News





This Eid-Ul-Fitr Sale is the Solution to All Your Shopping Needs at One Place

Shop the most exclusive Indian ethnic styles on this occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr from Panash India and get amazing deals and offers.
 
 
JAIPUR, India - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Eid is almost here and so is your reason to go on a shopping spree! This is your chance to redo your closet in all new Indian ethnic styles for upcoming festivals and occasions. Grab everything from salwar suits to lehengas and sarees on prices that are too good to miss. Panash India brings offers to you that are too good to resist!

Indian clothing has a special sense of warmth due to the work that goes in their making. We celebrate these efforts by making them available to masses in India and beyond. We are your best online shopping portal for the range of products that are introduced every day. We cater to everybody's needs by offering a humongous collection that is exuberant in varieties to go for everyone. You have access to diverse styles at the call of your fingertip! Our store is also easy to shop from for the browsing facilities through which you can explore styles as per your requirements.

a.We offer fastest worldwide shipping process.

b. 24x7 Customer support service.

c.Easy return policy

d.100% original products.

e. Over 10000+ designer products

f.Stitching and custom tailoring facilities available.

Panash India is now making shopping an even better experience for you by bringing offers on this Eid-Ul-Fitr that are going to make you happier this festive season. The Eid Sale is applicable on all products listed on Panash India and is valid till 22nd May 2017. This offer gives flat US$ 5 off on purchase above US$ 100 and US$ 20 off on purchase above US$ 200. The styles include ethnic styles like salwar kameez, lehengas, saree, Indo-Western and clothing for men and kids as well because why should anyone be left out? Not only do we provide clothing for everyone but also everywhere.

For more information, please contact Panash India at;

Official Website: http://www.panashindia.com

Email: support@panashindia.com

Contact Number: +91-80813 21321

Ashish Jain
***@panashindia.com
