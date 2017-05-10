 
Industry News





Print Release by Anthony Ausgang X Arcade Art Gallery !

 
 
LINGYA, Taiwan - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Arcade Art Gallery  is pleased to present an exclusive Print Release by established and renowned American Lowbrow and Pop Surrealism artist, Anthony Ausgang. This print edition was entirely produced in Taiwan, and is a unique collaboration between Arcade Art Gallery and local print masters, Tsubaki Print Studio.

Anthony Ausgang is an original pioneer of the American Lowbrow and Pop Surrealism art movements. Although based in California, he is an established International artist with many successful gallery and museum shows in Japan, Europe and Australia. He also creates concert posters and album artwork for bands and musicians such as, Sonic Boom, MGMT, Green Day, Luna, Neil Young, and the Boredoms.

Arcade Art Gallery  and Anthony Ausgang have teamed together to produce, for the first time outside of the United States, an exclusive Collectors' Item print that brings together his famous Low Brow cartoon cat characters and California Hot Rod Culture.

Taiwan is an industrial country, manufacturing and shipping electronic goods across the world. However, there is more happening in the country than just cell phones and computers. Taiwan has a rich cultural scene and Arcade Art Gallery (http://arcadeartgallery.com) is proud to  promote this aspect of the country, and to introduce International Contemporary artists to Taiwan.


With the support of our talented Taiwanese partners, Tsubaki Print Studio, we have produced a beautiful two-colour, hand-pulled, silk screen print on cotton rag paper. The print is a large format, masterfully executed work of art, and its incandescent hand-pulled color echoes Ausgang's canvas masterpieces, which often have a trademark luminescent finish.

This a closed Edition of 99, with 5 Artist Proofs. All works are signed and numbered by the Artist. The print is exclusively available through our online shop (http://www.arcadeartgallery.shop) .

Media Contact
Arcade Art Gallery
info@arcadeartgallery.com
Source:
Email:***@arcadeartgallery.com Email Verified
