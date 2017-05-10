News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Companion Diagnostics Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
In terms of revenue, Breast cancer commanded the global companion diagnostics market. However, lung cancer is expected to lead the market in future growing at a significant CAGR owing to the discovery of biomarkers that are precise to lung cancer, and the discovery of myriad pertinent companion diagnostics. Molecular diagnostics is highest revenue generating segment and also expected to grow at a faster rate, mainly owing to the use of techniques such as real time PCR, In Situ Hybridization and next generation sequencing.
North America represented the largest market for companion diagnostics, followed by the Europe. The Asia Pacific and Rest of the World regions are anticipated to witness substantial demand for companion diagnostics in the future. In these regions, enhancing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and unexploited potential for companion diagnostics are cited as the major reasons for the market growth.
Some of the key players in the market include are Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics Inc.Qiagen N.V., Labcorp, Genomic Health Inc., Dako (Agilent Technologies)
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Technologies Covered:
• Molecular diagnostics
• In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
o CISH
o FISH
• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
• Next generation sequencing
• Other Technologies
• Immunohistochemistry
Applications Covered:
• Colorectal Cancer
• Gastric Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Breast Cancer
• Melanoma
• Other Applications
Indications Covered:
• Cardiovascular conditions
• Inflammation
• Virology
• Oncology
• Other Indications
End User's Covered:
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Reference Lab
• Physicians
• Hospitals
• Academic Medical Centers
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse