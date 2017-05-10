News By Tag
Banks grant approval to Reliance Defence to exit CDR package
The refinancing scheme of Reliance Defence has also been approved by the consortium of lenders and both the proposals were presented to CDR Empowered Group (EG) meeting and were approved by required number of CDR lenders.
Ministry of Defence has also been informed about the approval granted by EG to CDR exit plan and refinancing scheme by the DBI. This conformation from IDBI makes Reliance Defence eligible for initiating all the future endeavors with the Navy. This currently makes Reliance Defence and Larsen and Tourbo Ltd, the only two private sector shipyards to compete with government-owned shipyards for the contract for making submarines, landing platform dock (LPD) and corvette.
As per the refinancing scheme approved by the Empowered Group (EG), nearly Rs6,800 crore of Reliance Defence debt will be refinanced with the maturity period of about 20 years at lower interest rate. Exiting CDR will also bring financial aid to the company. Currently Reliance Defence stands at over Rs5300 from Navy, commercial vessels, and the Coast Guard. Reliance Infrastructure has also increased its shareholding in Reliance Defence to about 31%.
In March 2015, Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering were acquired by Reliance Infrastructure and it was renamed as Reliance Defence and Engineering. After the acquisition, Reliance Group had already announced its plans to exit the CDR. Reserve Bank have also given a go ahead to Reliance Defence to exit CDR.
